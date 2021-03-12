Preakness Stakes returning in spring — and as second jewel of Triple Crown

The Preakness Stakes will be back to its usual schedule in 2021. The Maryland Jockey Club announced Thursday that the…

The Maryland Jockey Club announced Thursday that the 146th Preakness will be held May 15 at Pimlico Race Course, returning the $1 million race to its position as the second jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown, which starts at the Kentucky Derby and concludes at the Belmont Stakes.

Covid-19 postponed last year’s Preakness to October. Because of the pandemic, the race — which traditionally runs on the third Saturday in May to a crowd of more than 100,000 spectators — instead became the third leg in the Triple Crown and saw just 250 people in the stands.

The Jockey Club did not offer details on how many people will be allowed to watch the 2021 Preakness in person in its announcement Thursday, saying only that ticket information “will be announced shortly.” Gov. Larry Hogan’s decision this week to raise capacity limits on sporting venues to 50% paves the way for at least several thousand fans to attend a race at the…