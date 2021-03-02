Lighthouse Labs milestone cohort to showcase diverse, talented founders

Lighthouse Labs announced its milestone 10th accelerator cohort on Monday, and it’s poised to be the most diverse and most…

Lighthouse Labs announced its milestone 10th accelerator cohort on Monday, and it’s poised to be the most diverse and most competitive program yet.

This year’s cohort includes four Richmond-based startups: EDai, Grantable, Team Excel and lokii, as well as Koda Health, of Houston, Texas; Lumify Care, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; HUED, of Washington, D.C.; Interstride, of Austin, Texas; Bold Xchange, of St. Louis, Missouri; and Frameworq, of Birmingham, Alabama.

All 10 teams will receive $10,000 in equity-free funding at the end of the accelerator. To date, Lighthouse Labs has invested $1,000,000 into 62 other early-stage startups over the last nine years.

“It was really strong competition this year. We had an almost overwhelming number of applications,” Ali Greenberg, Lighthouse Labs community outreach manager, said. “It was really a community effort to choose the top teams, and if we could have accepted 50, we would have … There were so many amazing candidates, and we wanted them…