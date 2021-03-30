Balanced Fund 15920.37 + .11 + .87 + 5.37 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2369.15 – .02 – .40 – 4.02 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15920.37 + .11 + .87 + 5.37

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2369.15 – .02 – .40 – 4.02

Emerging Markets 452.13 + .73 + .37 + 2.74

Equity Income Fund 15536.35 – .21 + 2.46 + 8.51

GNMA 784.46 – .02 – .15 – .47

General Municipal Debt 1497.03 – .03 + .27 + .13

Gold Fund 343.65 – 2.78 – 2.72 – 16.10

High Current Yield 2496.26 + .13 + .39 + 1.38

High Yield Municipal 713.52 – .16 + .21 + 1.49

International Fund 2374.11 – .09 + .61 + 4.76

Science and Technology Fund 5086.47 + 1.04 + .20 + 5.34

Short Investment Grade 388.19 + .01 – .31

Short Municipal 192.64 – .02 + .02 – .08

US Government 727.83 + 1.05 + .64 – 1.95

