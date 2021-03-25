Balanced Fund 15830.35 + .57 + 1.81 + 4.78
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2380.66 – .11 + 1.78 – 3.55
Emerging Markets 442.28 + .06 – 3.70 + .50
Equity Income Fund 15337.60 + 1.05 – .32 + 7.12
GNMA 785.63 – .04 + .27 – .32
General Municipal Debt 1495.57 + .06 + .35 + .03
Gold Fund 348.29 – .73 – 7.56 – 14.97
High Current Yield 2488.68 – .06 + .48 + 1.07
High Yield Municipal 713.35 + .05 + .66 + 1.46
International Fund 2356.92 + .63 – .07 + 4.00
Science and Technology Fund 4977.09 + .25 – 1.14 + 3.08
Short Investment Grade 388.20 – .29 – .30
Short Municipal 192.63 – .01 – .08
US Government 727.92 + .56 + 1.78 – 1.94
