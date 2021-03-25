Balanced Fund 15830.35 + .57 + 1.81 + 4.78 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2380.66 – .11 + 1.78 – 3.55 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15830.35 + .57 + 1.81 + 4.78

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2380.66 – .11 + 1.78 – 3.55

Emerging Markets 442.28 + .06 – 3.70 + .50

Equity Income Fund 15337.60 + 1.05 – .32 + 7.12

GNMA 785.63 – .04 + .27 – .32

General Municipal Debt 1495.57 + .06 + .35 + .03

Gold Fund 348.29 – .73 – 7.56 – 14.97

High Current Yield 2488.68 – .06 + .48 + 1.07

High Yield Municipal 713.35 + .05 + .66 + 1.46

International Fund 2356.92 + .63 – .07 + 4.00

Science and Technology Fund 4977.09 + .25 – 1.14 + 3.08

Short Investment Grade 388.20 – .29 – .30

Short Municipal 192.63 – .01 – .08

US Government 727.92 + .56 + 1.78 – 1.94

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.