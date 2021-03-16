Balanced Fund 15646.71 – .30 + 1.21 + 3.56 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2353.03 – .11 – .46 – 4.67 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15646.71 – .30 + 1.21 + 3.56

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2353.03 – .11 – .46 – 4.67

Emerging Markets 463.13 + .17 + 1.74 + 5.24

Equity Income Fund 15441.38 – .34 + 2.25 + 7.85

GNMA 784.04 + .02 – .08 – .52

General Municipal Debt 1497.35 – .03 + .25 + .15

Gold Fund 374.76 – .43 + 3.88 – 8.51

High Current Yield 2481.86 – .27 – .06 + .79

High Yield Municipal 711.09 – .13 + .14 + 1.14

International Fund 2373.51 + .48 + 1.88 + 4.74

Science and Technology Fund 5201.31 + .70 + 4.05 + 7.72

Short Investment Grade 389.28 – .03 – .03

Short Municipal 192.97 + .02 + .06 + .10

US Government 730.55

-0-

