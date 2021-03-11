CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 6:50 PM

Balanced Fund 15660.73 + .89 + 2.74 + 3.65

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2368.46 – .06 + .04 – 4.04

Emerging Markets 466.27 + 2.26 + 1.90 + 5.95

Equity Income Fund 15320.63 + .34 + 4.37 + 7.00

GNMA 784.78 + .01 – .14 – .42

General Municipal Debt 1497.89 + .13 + .59 + .19

Gold Fund 371.40 + 2.19 + 5.63 – 9.33

High Current Yield 2494.38 + .42 + .21 + 1.30

High Yield Municipal 710.77 – .05 + .41 + 1.10

International Fund 2375.44 + 1.59 + 3.39 + 4.82

Science and Technology Fund 5143.47 + 3.36 + 6.00 + 6.52

Short Investment Grade 389.14 – .07 – .16 – .06

Short Municipal 192.91 + .02 + .11 + .06

US Government 730.85 + 1.19 + 1.28 – 1.55

