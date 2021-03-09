Balanced Fund 15474.16 + 1.03 – .09 + 2.42 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2357.80 + .07 – 1.31 – 4.48 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15474.16 + 1.03 – .09 + 2.42

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2357.80 + .07 – 1.31 – 4.48

Emerging Markets 454.06 + 1.24 – 2.52 + 3.18

Equity Income Fund 15001.99 – .47 + .76 + 4.78

GNMA 784.33 – .05 – .38 – .48

General Municipal Debt 1493.29 + .16 + .47 – .12

Gold Fund 360.25 + 2.41 + .01 – 12.05

High Current Yield 2486.08 + .11 – .45 + .96

High Yield Municipal 708.67 + .29 + .80

International Fund 2344.33 + 2.17 + .20 + 3.45

Science and Technology Fund 5005.96 + 4.59 – 3.19 + 3.67

Short Investment Grade 389.44 + .09 – .18 + .01

Short Municipal 192.82 + .11 + .02

US Government 729.11 + 1.36 + .49 – 1.78

