The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 6:41 PM

Balanced Fund 15223.99 – 1.06 – .86 + .76

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2351.35 – 1.17 – .62 – 4.74

Emerging Markets 454.89 – 2.72 – 2.61 + 3.36

Equity Income Fund 14695.92 – .92 – .80 + 2.64

GNMA 785.65 – .16 + .33 – .32

General Municipal Debt 1488.98 + .14 + .25 – .41

Gold Fund 351.80 – .78 – 3.89 – 14.11

High Current Yield 2482.90 – .48 – .38 + .83

High Yield Municipal 708.21 + .20 + .26 + .73

International Fund 2299.94 – 1.25 – 1.57 + 1.49

Science and Technology Fund 4847.92 – 3.59 – 4.47 + .40

Short Investment Grade 389.63 – .08 + .01 + .06

Short Municipal 192.64 – .01 + .03 – .08

US Government 730.58 + .99 + 1.56 – 1.58

