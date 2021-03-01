Balanced Fund 15689.47 + 2.38 + 1.12 + 3.84 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2380.68 – .41 – .67 – 3.55 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15689.47 + 2.38 + 1.12 + 3.84

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2380.68 – .41 – .67 – 3.55

Emerging Markets 467.93 + 2.08 – 1.49 + 6.33

Equity Income Fund 14962.39 + 2.11 + .64 + 4.50

GNMA 786.18 + .03 – .09 – .25

General Municipal Debt 1485.58 – .95 – .63

Gold Fund 352.63 + .12 – 8.10 – 13.91

High Current Yield 2499.54 + .43 – .03 + 1.51

High Yield Municipal 706.86 + .05 – .96 + .54

International Fund 2354.40 + 2.30 – .73 + 3.89

Science and Technology Fund 5282.36 + 3.31 + .20 + 9.40

Short Investment Grade 389.21 – .18 – .29 – .05

Short Municipal 192.52 – .04 – .20 – .14

US Government 734.11 + 1.05 + 1.02 – 1.11

-0-

