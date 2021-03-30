CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to alleviate vaccine side effects | Teen 'vaccine hunters' | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
Georgetown’s MBA program is once again tops in Greater Washington

Washington Business Journal

March 30, 2021, 1:58 AM

Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business is once again the top-ranked business school in Greater Washington, according to U.S. News & World Report’s rankings for 2022.

McDonough, with a full-time enrollment of 509 and annual tuition of $57,850, is the 21st-ranked business school in the overall rankings — up four spots from last year’s ranking.

The University of Maryland’s Smith School of Business (155 enrolled, $48,967 in-state tuition) is tied with the University of Wisconsin’s business school for No. 42. That’s up from No. 44 a year ago.

George Washington University’s business school (112 enrolled, $55,132 tuition) is tied with the University of California-Davis at No. 53, while Howard University (46 enrolled, $36,016) is in a four-way tie at No. 64. Howard improved from a No. 70 ranking last year, while GWU held the same ranking from the previous year.

American University's Kogod School of Business (53 enrolled, $88,788 in total program costs) landed…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

