Explore the 2022 Best Business Schools

Whether you’re looking to develop your management skills or switch careers into a business-related field, pursuing an MBA degree can lead to significant professional advancements. See which universities outperformed their peers to earn a top spot among the 2022 U.S. News Best Business Schools. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.

39 (tie). Michigan State University (Broad)

Full-time enrollment: 143

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $33,142 (in-state), $52,502 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 47%

More about the Broad Graduate School of Management.

39 (tie). University of Georgia (Terry)

Full-time enrollment: 112

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $15,877 (in-state), $34,896 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 37.4%

More about the Terry College of Business.

39 (tie). University of Tennessee–Knoxville (Haslam)

Full-time enrollment: 99

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $25,994 (in-state), $44,182 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 43.7%

More about the Haslam College of Business.

38. Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)

Full-time enrollment: 143

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $61,629 (in-state), $87,323 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 42.3%

More about the Mays Business School.

36 (tie). University of Notre Dame (Mendoza) (IN)

Full-time enrollment: 275

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,680

2020 acceptance rate: 49%

More about the Mendoza College of Business.

36 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

Full-time enrollment: 197

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $66,034

2020 acceptance rate: 47%

More about the Olin Business School.

33 (tie). Ohio State University (Fisher)

Full-time enrollment: 134

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $31,139 (in-state), $54,727 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 40%

More about the Fisher College of Business.

33 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)

Full-time enrollment: 107

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $28,172 (in-state), $44,530 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 20.1%

More about the Smeal College of Business.

33 (tie). University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 232

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $49,260

2020 acceptance rate: 24.5%

More about the Simon Business School.

31 (tie). Brigham Young University (Marriott) (UT)

Full-time enrollment: 256

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $13,860 (members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints), N/A (non-LDS members)

2020 acceptance rate: 42.9%

More about the Marriott School of Business.

31 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas

Full-time enrollment: 105

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $17,421 (in-state), $31,866 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 40.9%

More about the Naveen Jindal School of Management.

30. Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)

Full-time enrollment: 131

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $29,608 (in-state), $49,288 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 22.2%

More about the W.P. Carey School of Business.

28 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

Full-time enrollment: 157

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $31,702 (in-state), $42,946 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 37.3%

More about the Scheller College of Business.

28 (tie). University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

Full-time enrollment: 139

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $44,830 (in-state), $56,110 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 53.8%

More about the Carlson School of Management.

26 (tie). Emory University (Goizueta) (GA)

Full-time enrollment: 286

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $68,188

2020 acceptance rate: 46.1%

More about the Goizueta Business School.

26 (tie). University of Florida (Warrington)

Full-time enrollment: 90

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $13,237 (in-state), $30,630 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 26.6%

More about the Warrington College of Business.

25. Rice University (Jones) (TX)

Full-time enrollment: 281

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,466

2020 acceptance rate: 39.5%

More about the Jones Graduate School of Business.

23 (tie). Indiana University (Kelley)

Full-time enrollment: 225

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $30,137 (in-state), $53,726 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 42.7%

More about the Kelley School of Business.

23 (tie). Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)

Full-time enrollment: 329

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $62,642

2020 acceptance rate: 46.3%

More about the Owen Graduate School of Management.

22. University of Washington (Foster)

Full-time enrollment: 227

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $36,726 (in-state), $53,568 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 41.3%

More about the Foster School of Business.

21. Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

Full-time enrollment: 509

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,985

2020 acceptance rate: 56.9%

More about the McDonough School of Business.

20. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

Full-time enrollment: 593

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $51,491 (in-state), $66,614 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 52.5%

More about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

18 (tie). University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

Full-time enrollment: 694

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $69,507

2020 acceptance rate: 34.4%

More about the Anderson School of Management.

18 (tie). University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

Full-time enrollment: 491

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $52,030 (in-state), $57,582 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 36.9%

More about the McCombs School of Business.

16 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)

Full-time enrollment: 340

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $70,829

2020 acceptance rate: 27.7%

More about the Tepper School of Business.

16 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)

Full-time enrollment: 435

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,300

2020 acceptance rate: 24.3%

More about the Marshall School of Business.

15. Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 571

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $73,440

2020 acceptance rate: 39.6%

More about the Johnson Graduate School of Management.

13 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Full-time enrollment: 758

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $66,476 (in-state), $71,476 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 37%

More about the Ross School of Business.

13 (tie). University of Virginia (Darden)

Full-time enrollment: 733

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $70,282 (in-state), $72,600 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 35.1%

More about UVA Darden.

12. Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)

Full-time enrollment: 798

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $72,526

2020 acceptance rate: 24.9%

More about the Fuqua School of Business.

10 (tie). Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)

Full-time enrollment: 569

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $80,703

2020 acceptance rate: 34.8%

More about the Tuck School of Business.

10 (tie). New York University (Stern)

Full-time enrollment: 668

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $79,510

2020 acceptance rate: 29%

More about the Stern School of Business.

9. Yale University (CT)

Full-time enrollment: 692

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $74,560

2020 acceptance rate: 29.7%

More about the Yale School of Management.

7 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 1,310

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $79,118

2020 acceptance rate: 13.6%

More about Columbia Business School.

7 (tie). University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Full-time enrollment: 627

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,246 (in-state), $68,444 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 23.3%

More about the Haas School of Business.

5 (tie). Harvard University (MA)

Full-time enrollment: 1,538

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $81,118

2020 acceptance rate: 9.2%

More about Harvard Business School.

5 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)

Full-time enrollment: N/A

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $79,736

2020 acceptance rate: N/A

More about the MIT Sloan School of Management.

4. Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)

Full-time enrollment: 1,378

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $76,601

2020 acceptance rate: 27.9%

More about the Kellogg School of Management.

3. University of Chicago (Booth)

Full-time enrollment: 1,229

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $74,688

2020 acceptance rate: 27.6%

More about the Booth School of Business.

2. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Full-time enrollment: N/A

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $80,432

2020 acceptance rate: N/A

More about the Wharton School.

1. Stanford University (CA)

Full-time enrollment: 844

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $75,606

2020 acceptance rate: 8.9%

More about the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

