Explore the 2022 Best Business Schools

See the top 40 business schools.
Whether you’re looking to develop your management skills or switch careers into a business-related field, pursuing an MBA degree can lead to significant professional advancements. See which universities outperformed their peers to earn a top spot among the 2022 U.S. News Best Business Schools. Due to ties in the rankings, more than 40 schools are included.
39 (tie). Michigan State University (Broad)
Full-time enrollment: 143
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $33,142 (in-state), $52,502 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 47%
More about the Broad Graduate School of Management.
39 (tie). University of Georgia (Terry)
Full-time enrollment: 112
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $15,877 (in-state), $34,896 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 37.4%
More about the Terry College of Business.
39 (tie). University of Tennessee–Knoxville (Haslam)
Full-time enrollment: 99
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $25,994 (in-state), $44,182 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 43.7%
More about the Haslam College of Business.
38. Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)
Full-time enrollment: 143
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $61,629 (in-state), $87,323 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 42.3%
More about the Mays Business School.
36 (tie). University of Notre Dame (Mendoza) (IN)
Full-time enrollment: 275
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,680
2020 acceptance rate: 49%
More about the Mendoza College of Business.
36 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)
Full-time enrollment: 197
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $66,034
2020 acceptance rate: 47%
More about the Olin Business School.
33 (tie). Ohio State University (Fisher)
Full-time enrollment: 134
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $31,139 (in-state), $54,727 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 40%
More about the Fisher College of Business.
33 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)
Full-time enrollment: 107
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $28,172 (in-state), $44,530 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 20.1%
More about the Smeal College of Business.
33 (tie). University of Rochester (Simon) (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 232
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $49,260
2020 acceptance rate: 24.5%
More about the Simon Business School.
31 (tie). Brigham Young University (Marriott) (UT)
Full-time enrollment: 256
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $13,860 (members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints), N/A (non-LDS members)
2020 acceptance rate: 42.9%
More about the Marriott School of Business.
31 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas
Full-time enrollment: 105
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $17,421 (in-state), $31,866 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 40.9%
More about the Naveen Jindal School of Management.
30. Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)
Full-time enrollment: 131
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $29,608 (in-state), $49,288 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 22.2%
More about the W.P. Carey School of Business.
28 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)
Full-time enrollment: 157
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $31,702 (in-state), $42,946 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 37.3%
More about the Scheller College of Business.
28 (tie). University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)
Full-time enrollment: 139
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $44,830 (in-state), $56,110 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 53.8%
More about the Carlson School of Management.
26 (tie). Emory University (Goizueta) (GA)
Full-time enrollment: 286
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $68,188
2020 acceptance rate: 46.1%
More about the Goizueta Business School.
26 (tie). University of Florida (Warrington)
Full-time enrollment: 90
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $13,237 (in-state), $30,630 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 26.6%
More about the Warrington College of Business.
25. Rice University (Jones) (TX)
Full-time enrollment: 281
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,466
2020 acceptance rate: 39.5%
More about the Jones Graduate School of Business.
23 (tie). Indiana University (Kelley)
Full-time enrollment: 225
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $30,137 (in-state), $53,726 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 42.7%
More about the Kelley School of Business.
23 (tie). Vanderbilt University (Owen) (TN)
Full-time enrollment: 329
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $62,642
2020 acceptance rate: 46.3%
More about the Owen Graduate School of Management.
22. University of Washington (Foster)
Full-time enrollment: 227
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $36,726 (in-state), $53,568 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 41.3%
More about the Foster School of Business.
21. Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)
Full-time enrollment: 509
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $57,985
2020 acceptance rate: 56.9%
More about the McDonough School of Business.
20. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)
Full-time enrollment: 593
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $51,491 (in-state), $66,614 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 52.5%
More about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.
18 (tie). University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)
Full-time enrollment: 694
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $69,507
2020 acceptance rate: 34.4%
More about the Anderson School of Management.
18 (tie). University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)
Full-time enrollment: 491
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $52,030 (in-state), $57,582 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 36.9%
More about the McCombs School of Business.
16 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) (PA)
Full-time enrollment: 340
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $70,829
2020 acceptance rate: 27.7%
More about the Tepper School of Business.
16 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)
Full-time enrollment: 435
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,300
2020 acceptance rate: 24.3%
More about the Marshall School of Business.
15. Cornell University (Johnson) (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 571
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $73,440
2020 acceptance rate: 39.6%
More about the Johnson Graduate School of Management.
13 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)
Full-time enrollment: 758
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $66,476 (in-state), $71,476 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 37%
More about the Ross School of Business.
13 (tie). University of Virginia (Darden)
Full-time enrollment: 733
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $70,282 (in-state), $72,600 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 35.1%
More about UVA Darden.
12. Duke University (Fuqua) (NC)
Full-time enrollment: 798
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $72,526
2020 acceptance rate: 24.9%
More about the Fuqua School of Business.
10 (tie). Dartmouth College (Tuck) (NH)
Full-time enrollment: 569
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $80,703
2020 acceptance rate: 34.8%
More about the Tuck School of Business.
10 (tie). New York University (Stern)
Full-time enrollment: 668
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $79,510
2020 acceptance rate: 29%
More about the Stern School of Business.
9. Yale University (CT)
Full-time enrollment: 692
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $74,560
2020 acceptance rate: 29.7%
More about the Yale School of Management.
7 (tie). Columbia University (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 1,310
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $79,118
2020 acceptance rate: 13.6%
More about Columbia Business School.
7 (tie). University of California–Berkeley (Haas)
Full-time enrollment: 627
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,246 (in-state), $68,444 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 23.3%
More about the Haas School of Business.
5 (tie). Harvard University (MA)
Full-time enrollment: 1,538
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $81,118
2020 acceptance rate: 9.2%
More about Harvard Business School.
5 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)
Full-time enrollment: N/A
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $79,736
2020 acceptance rate: N/A
More about the MIT Sloan School of Management.
4. Northwestern University (Kellogg) (IL)
Full-time enrollment: 1,378
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $76,601
2020 acceptance rate: 27.9%
More about the Kellogg School of Management.
3. University of Chicago (Booth)
Full-time enrollment: 1,229
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $74,688
2020 acceptance rate: 27.6%
More about the Booth School of Business.
2. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
Full-time enrollment: N/A
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $80,432
2020 acceptance rate: N/A
More about the Wharton School.
1. Stanford University (CA)
Full-time enrollment: 844
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $75,606
2020 acceptance rate: 8.9%
More about the Stanford Graduate School of Business.
See the Best Graduate Schools rankings.
Explore the complete 2022 Best Graduate Schools rankings and get expert advice on applying to business school on usnews.com. You can also sign up for a free U.S. News account to receive content like this via email and stay up to date on education news by following U.S. News Education on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
Best full-time MBA programs
— 1. Stanford University
— 2. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)
— 3. University of Chicago (Booth)
— 4. Northwestern University (Kellogg)
— 5 (tie). Harvard University
— 5 (tie). Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Sloan)
— 7 (tie). Columbia University
— 7 (tie). University of California–Berkeley (Haas)
— 9. Yale University
— 10 (tie). Dartmouth College (Tuck)
— 10 (tie). New York University (Stern)
— 12. Duke University (Fuqua)
— 13 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)
— 13 (tie). University of Virginia (Darden)
— 15. Cornell University (Johnson)
— 16 (tie). Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)
— 16 (tie). University of Southern California (Marshall)
— 18 (tie). University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)
— 18 (tie). University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)
— 20. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)
— 21. Georgetown University (McDonough)
— 22. University of Washington (Foster)
— 23 (tie). Indiana University (Kelley)
— 23 (tie). Vanderbilt University (Owen)
— 25. Rice University (Jones)
— 26 (tie). Emory University (Goizueta)
— 26 (tie). University of Florida (Warrington)
— 28 (tie). Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)
— 28 (tie). University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)
— 30. Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)
— 31 (tie). Brigham Young University (Marriott)
— 31 (tie). University of Texas–Dallas
— 33 (tie). Ohio State University (Fisher)
— 33 (tie). Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)
— 33 (tie). University of Rochester (Simon)
— 36 (tie). University of Notre Dame (Mendoza)
— 36 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)
— 38. Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)
— 39 (tie). Michigan State University (Broad)
— 39 (tie). University of Georgia (Terry)
— 39 (tie). University of Tennessee–Knoxville (Haslam)
More from U.S. News
MBA Application Deadlines: When to Apply to Business School
How to Decide Which MBA Application Round Is Right For You
10 Ways to Find Money to Pay for an MBA
Explore the 2022 Best Business Schools originally appeared on usnews.com