Discover the 2022 Best Law Schools

See the top 40 law schools.

See the top 40 law schools.

A career in law can take you to the courtroom, the boardroom, the halls of government and beyond, but it all starts with choosing the right law school to attend. Discover which schools earned a top spot in the 2022 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings.

40. Ohio State University (Moritz)

Full-time enrollment: 551

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $32,060 (in-state); $47,312 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 35.2%

More about the Moritz College of Law at Ohio State University.

35 (tie). Fordham University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 1,100

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,832

2020 acceptance rate: 27.4%

More about the School of Law at Fordham University.

35 (tie). University of California–Davis

Full-time enrollment: 622

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $50,582 (in-state); $60,511 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 33.1%

More about the School of Law at the University of California–Davis.

35 (tie). University of California–Irvine

Full-time enrollment: 500

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $50,130 (in-state); $55,729 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 20.3%

More about the School of Law at the University of California–Irvine.

35 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)

Full-time enrollment: 360

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $51,895

2020 acceptance rate: 36.7%

More about the Washington and Lee University School of Law.

35 (tie). William & Mary Law School (VA)

Full-time enrollment: 640

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $35,000 (in-state); $44,000 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 42%

More about the William & Mary Law School.

29 (tie). Boston College

Full-time enrollment: 738

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,648

2020 acceptance rate: 31.8%

More about the Law School at Boston College.

29 (tie). Brigham Young University (Clark) (UT)

Full-time enrollment: 346

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $13,860 (members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints); $27,720 (non-LDS members)

2020 acceptance rate: 36.7%

More about the Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.

29 (tie). Emory University (GA)

Full-time enrollment: 760

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,626

2020 acceptance rate: 32.2%

More about the School of Law at Emory University.

29 (tie). University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign

Full-time enrollment: 408

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $40,912 (in-state); $50,912 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 42.5%

More about the University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign College of Law.

29 (tie). University of Iowa

Full-time enrollment: 473

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $28,151 (in-state); $47,766 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 60.4%

More about the College of Law at University of Iowa.

29 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison

Full-time enrollment: 718

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $27,704 (in-state); $46,400 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 42.4%

More about the University of Wisconsin–Madison Law School.

27 (tie). George Washington University (DC)

Full-time enrollment: 1,614

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $63,205

2020 acceptance rate: 34.2%

More about the George Washington University Law School.

27 (tie). University of Georgia

Full-time enrollment: 578

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $19,894 (in-state); $38,652 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 19.5%

More about the School of Law at the University of Georgia.

25 (tie). Arizona State University (O’Connor)

Full-time enrollment: 798

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $28,058 (in-state); $47,302 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 26.2%

More about the Arizona State University O’Connor College of Law.

25 (tie). University of Alabama

Full-time enrollment: 378

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $23,920 (in-state); $43,370 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 35.7%

More about the University of Alabama School of Law.

24. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill

Full-time enrollment: 589

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $24,532 (in-state); $41,678 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 21.6%

More about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill School of Law.

22 (tie). University of Minnesota

Full-time enrollment: 674

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $45,704 (in-state); $54,664 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 36.4%

More about the University of Minnesota Law School.

22 (tie). University of Notre Dame (IN)

Full-time enrollment: 552

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $62,590

2020 acceptance rate: 20.3%

More about Notre Dame Law School.

21. University of Florida (Levin)

Full-time enrollment: 722

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $21,803 (in-state); $38,039 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 19.8%

More about the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida.

20. Boston University

Full-time enrollment: 771

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,962

2020 acceptance rate: 24.9%

More about the Boston University School of Law.

19. University of Southern California (Gould)

Full-time enrollment: 599

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $68,828

2020 acceptance rate: 17.2%

More about the USC Gould School of Law.

16 (tie). University of Texas–Austin

Full-time enrollment: 963

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $36,429 (in-state); $54,096 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 18.4%

More about the UT School of Law.

16 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)

Full-time enrollment: 562

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $62,230

2020 acceptance rate: 22.6%

More about Vanderbilt Law School.

16 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis

Full-time enrollment: 724

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $61,584

2020 acceptance rate: 20.3%

More about the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.

15. Georgetown University (DC)

Full-time enrollment: 1,790

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $63,528

2020 acceptance rate: 20.1%

More about the Georgetown Law Center.

14. University of California–Los Angeles

Full-time enrollment: 1,002

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $50,624 (in-state); $56,223 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 22.8%

More about the UCLA School of Law.

13. Cornell University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 578

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $70,274

2020 acceptance rate: 19%

More about Cornell Law School.

12. Northwestern University (Pritzker) (IL)

Full-time enrollment: 779

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $68,800

2020 acceptance rate: 19.2%

More about the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

10 (tie). Duke University (NC)

Full-time enrollment: 709

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $66,120

2020 acceptance rate: 22.3%

More about Duke Law School.

10 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor

Full-time enrollment: 1,013

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,198 (in-state); $67,198 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 16.4%

More about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor Law School.

9. University of California–Berkeley

Full-time enrollment: 1,045

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,158 (in-state); $62,816 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 21.5%

More about the Berkeley School of Law.

8. University of Virginia

Full-time enrollment: 942

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $65,500 (in-state); $68,500 (out-of-state)

2020 acceptance rate: 14.1%

More about the UVA School of Law.

6 (tie). New York University

Full-time enrollment: 1,370

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $71,304

2020 acceptance rate: 21.6%

More about the NYU School of Law.

6 (tie). University of Pennsylvania (Carey)

Full-time enrollment: 767

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $68,130

2020 acceptance rate: 14.3%

More about Penn Law.

4 (tie). Columbia University (NY)

Full-time enrollment: 1,263

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $74,995

2020 acceptance rate: 16.7%

More about Columbia Law School.

4 (tie). University of Chicago

Full-time enrollment: 622

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $69,975

2020 acceptance rate: 17.9%

More about the University of Chicago Law School.

3. Harvard University (MA)

Full-time enrollment: 1,715

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $67,081

2020 acceptance rate: 13%

More about Harvard Law School.

2. Stanford University (CA)

Full-time enrollment: 565

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $66,396

2020 acceptance rate: 10.5%

More about Stanford Law School.

1. Yale University (CT)

Full-time enrollment: 640

2020-2021 tuition and fees: $68,117

2020 acceptance rate: 7.4%

More about Yale Law School.

