Discover the 2022 Best Law Schools

A career in law can take you to the courtroom, the boardroom, the halls of government and beyond, but it all starts with choosing the right law school to attend. Discover which schools earned a top spot in the 2022 U.S. News Best Law Schools rankings.
40. Ohio State University (Moritz)
Full-time enrollment: 551
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $32,060 (in-state); $47,312 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 35.2%
More about the Moritz College of Law at Ohio State University.
35 (tie). Fordham University (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 1,100
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,832
2020 acceptance rate: 27.4%
More about the School of Law at Fordham University.
35 (tie). University of California–Davis
Full-time enrollment: 622
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $50,582 (in-state); $60,511 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 33.1%
More about the School of Law at the University of California–Davis.
35 (tie). University of California–Irvine
Full-time enrollment: 500
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $50,130 (in-state); $55,729 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 20.3%
More about the School of Law at the University of California–Irvine.
35 (tie). Washington and Lee University (VA)
Full-time enrollment: 360
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $51,895
2020 acceptance rate: 36.7%
More about the Washington and Lee University School of Law.
35 (tie). William & Mary Law School (VA)
Full-time enrollment: 640
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $35,000 (in-state); $44,000 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 42%
More about the William & Mary Law School.
29 (tie). Boston College
Full-time enrollment: 738
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $59,648
2020 acceptance rate: 31.8%
More about the Law School at Boston College.
29 (tie). Brigham Young University (Clark) (UT)
Full-time enrollment: 346
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $13,860 (members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints); $27,720 (non-LDS members)
2020 acceptance rate: 36.7%
More about the Clark Law School at Brigham Young University.
29 (tie). Emory University (GA)
Full-time enrollment: 760
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,626
2020 acceptance rate: 32.2%
More about the School of Law at Emory University.
29 (tie). University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign
Full-time enrollment: 408
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $40,912 (in-state); $50,912 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 42.5%
More about the University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign College of Law.
29 (tie). University of Iowa
Full-time enrollment: 473
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $28,151 (in-state); $47,766 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 60.4%
More about the College of Law at University of Iowa.
29 (tie). University of Wisconsin–Madison
Full-time enrollment: 718
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $27,704 (in-state); $46,400 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 42.4%
More about the University of Wisconsin–Madison Law School.
27 (tie). George Washington University (DC)
Full-time enrollment: 1,614
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $63,205
2020 acceptance rate: 34.2%
More about the George Washington University Law School.
27 (tie). University of Georgia
Full-time enrollment: 578
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $19,894 (in-state); $38,652 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 19.5%
More about the School of Law at the University of Georgia.
25 (tie). Arizona State University (O’Connor)
Full-time enrollment: 798
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $28,058 (in-state); $47,302 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 26.2%
More about the Arizona State University O’Connor College of Law.
25 (tie). University of Alabama
Full-time enrollment: 378
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $23,920 (in-state); $43,370 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 35.7%
More about the University of Alabama School of Law.
24. University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill
Full-time enrollment: 589
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $24,532 (in-state); $41,678 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 21.6%
More about the University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill School of Law.
22 (tie). University of Minnesota
Full-time enrollment: 674
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $45,704 (in-state); $54,664 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 36.4%
More about the University of Minnesota Law School.
22 (tie). University of Notre Dame (IN)
Full-time enrollment: 552
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $62,590
2020 acceptance rate: 20.3%
More about Notre Dame Law School.
21. University of Florida (Levin)
Full-time enrollment: 722
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $21,803 (in-state); $38,039 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 19.8%
More about the Levin College of Law at the University of Florida.
20. Boston University
Full-time enrollment: 771
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $58,962
2020 acceptance rate: 24.9%
More about the Boston University School of Law.
19. University of Southern California (Gould)
Full-time enrollment: 599
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $68,828
2020 acceptance rate: 17.2%
More about the USC Gould School of Law.
16 (tie). University of Texas–Austin
Full-time enrollment: 963
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $36,429 (in-state); $54,096 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 18.4%
More about the UT School of Law.
16 (tie). Vanderbilt University (TN)
Full-time enrollment: 562
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $62,230
2020 acceptance rate: 22.6%
More about Vanderbilt Law School.
16 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis
Full-time enrollment: 724
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $61,584
2020 acceptance rate: 20.3%
More about the Washington University in St. Louis School of Law.
15. Georgetown University (DC)
Full-time enrollment: 1,790
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $63,528
2020 acceptance rate: 20.1%
More about the Georgetown Law Center.
14. University of California–Los Angeles
Full-time enrollment: 1,002
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $50,624 (in-state); $56,223 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 22.8%
More about the UCLA School of Law.
13. Cornell University (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 578
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $70,274
2020 acceptance rate: 19%
More about Cornell Law School.
12. Northwestern University (Pritzker) (IL)
Full-time enrollment: 779
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $68,800
2020 acceptance rate: 19.2%
More about the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.
10 (tie). Duke University (NC)
Full-time enrollment: 709
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $66,120
2020 acceptance rate: 22.3%
More about Duke Law School.
10 (tie). University of Michigan–Ann Arbor
Full-time enrollment: 1,013
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $64,198 (in-state); $67,198 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 16.4%
More about the University of Michigan–Ann Arbor Law School.
9. University of California–Berkeley
Full-time enrollment: 1,045
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $60,158 (in-state); $62,816 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 21.5%
More about the Berkeley School of Law.
8. University of Virginia
Full-time enrollment: 942
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $65,500 (in-state); $68,500 (out-of-state)
2020 acceptance rate: 14.1%
More about the UVA School of Law.
6 (tie). New York University
Full-time enrollment: 1,370
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $71,304
2020 acceptance rate: 21.6%
More about the NYU School of Law.
6 (tie). University of Pennsylvania (Carey)
Full-time enrollment: 767
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $68,130
2020 acceptance rate: 14.3%
More about Penn Law.
4 (tie). Columbia University (NY)
Full-time enrollment: 1,263
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $74,995
2020 acceptance rate: 16.7%
More about Columbia Law School.
4 (tie). University of Chicago
Full-time enrollment: 622
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $69,975
2020 acceptance rate: 17.9%
More about the University of Chicago Law School.
3. Harvard University (MA)
Full-time enrollment: 1,715
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $67,081
2020 acceptance rate: 13%
More about Harvard Law School.
2. Stanford University (CA)
Full-time enrollment: 565
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $66,396
2020 acceptance rate: 10.5%
More about Stanford Law School.
1. Yale University (CT)
Full-time enrollment: 640
2020-2021 tuition and fees: $68,117
2020 acceptance rate: 7.4%
More about Yale Law School.
