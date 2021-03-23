COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility by State

Since President Joe Biden on March 11 directed that states make every adult eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May…

Since President Joe Biden on March 11 directed that states make every adult eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by May 1, many states have ramped up their vaccine rollouts; moving up dates and announcing new eligibility to meet the president’s timeline. But vaccine rollouts vary by state.

Alaska was the first state to announce and implement eligibility for all adults on March 9. Mississippi has since followed suit, with all individuals 16 and older becoming eligible on March 16, while West Virginia opened up eligibility to all adults on March 22. All Arizonans 16 and older are eligible for a vaccine on March 24, and adults in Texas are eligible as of March 29.

Still, most states are weeks away from opening up eligibility entirely. For the majority of states, elderly populations and health care workers have been prioritized, with eligibility being opened up to those with certain high-risk medical conditions and other essential workers more recently.

But just because states make certain populations eligible does not mean those individuals will secure a vaccine anytime soon, and some populations will continue to be prioritized above others, depending on the state’s approach. While some states have taken on an age-based vaccine rollout, others have instituted an equity-based rollout, while others have gone for a hybrid approach. Rhode Island, for example, is accelerating distribution of the vaccines to those living in ZIP codes disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus, and to those with certain health conditions that make them more vulnerable.

Regardless of approach, some individuals across the country are getting vaccinated without necessarily having priority at the state level, as vaccine rollouts operate differently at the federal, state and county levels. In Delaware, for example, those 50 and older are eligible for a vaccine at local pharmacies, but not with medical providers, or at hospitals. And in various parts of the country others, still, are able to get a dose of a vaccine by being in the right place at the right time, such as at a grocery store as the day comes to an end, and unused vaccines run the risk of going to waste.

Alabama Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: All those ages 55 and older, people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, those ages 16 to 64 with high risk medical conditions as well as health care providers, law enforcement and firefighters and nursing home residents are currently eligible to receive a vaccine in Alabama, as well as some additional critical workers defined in Phase 1b.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Alabama

Alaska Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Every adult living or working in the state is eligible to receive a vaccine. Alaska became the first state to eliminate vaccine eligibility requirements for adults on March 9.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Alaska

Arizona Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Gov. Doug Ducey announced that all Arizonans 16 and older are eligible for a vaccine at state vaccination sites starting March 24.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

Arkansas Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 65 and older, as well as those ages 16-64 with high-risk health conditions, people residing in high-risk settings and some essential workers defined in Phase 1b and Phase 1c.

Next Phase: More guidance is forthcoming on Phase 2, but according to the Arkansas Department of Health’s vaccine plan, “It is possible that Phase 2 will include the rest of the population aged 16 years and upward.”

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arkansas

California Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 65 and older, people in long-term care facilities, health care workers, people ages 16 to 64 with certain high-risk medical conditions, individuals who reside in high-risk settings, and some workers as defined in Phase 1b .

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in California

Colorado Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: All those age 50 and older, people with high-risk conditions and some front-line workers, as defined by Phase 1b.4, are now eligible to receive a vaccine in Colorado.

Next Phase: Plans for Phase 2 are forthcoming, although they are expected in late April, and will include eligibility for the general public.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Colorado

Connecticut Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals ages 45 and older, with health care personnel, first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, residents and staff of congregate settings, and educators and childcare providers are eligible for a vaccine in Connecticut.

Next Phase: Gov. Ned Lamont recently announced a revised vaccination schedule that would tentatively make all adults over the age of 16 eligible to receive a vaccine starting April 5.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Connecticut

Delaware Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: All those 50 and older are eligible to receive a vaccine at pharmacies in Delaware, while individuals 16 and over with high and moderate-risk medical conditions, non-paid caregivers of individuals with high- or moderate-risk medical conditions, long-term care facility residents and staff, and employer groups of essential workers as defined by Phase 1a are eligible to be vaccinated through health care providers or hospital systems.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Delaware

Florida Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals age 50 and older, health care workers who work with direct patient contact, long-term care facility residents and staff, and extremely vulnerable people, as determined by a physician are now eligible to receive a vaccine in Florida.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Florida

Georgia Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults ages 55 and older, individuals 16 and over with high-risk medical conditions, health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, first responders, some educators and school staff, judges and courtroom staff, adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities and their caregivers, and parents of children with complex medical conditions are eligible for a vaccine in Georgia.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Georgia

Hawaii Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals ages 65 and over, health care workers, essential workers as defined by Phases 1b and 1c, individuals ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions and those on dialysis are eligible for a vaccine in Hawaii.

Next Phase: Phase 2, slated for May 2021, will include individuals ages 16 and over who do not fit into other categories.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Hawaii

Idaho Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults ages 55 and over, health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, first responders, K-12 teachers and school staff, and front-line essential workers are eligible for a vaccine in Idaho.

Next Phase: On March 29, all those between 45 and 54 with at least one medical condition leaving them at an increased risk or which might leave them at an increased risk, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, will be eligible for a vaccine as well.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Idaho

Illinois Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 65 and older, health care personnel, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, front-line essential workers as defined by Phase 1b, and all those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities, in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Next Phase: Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that all individuals ages 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine in Illinois starting April 12.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Illinois

Indiana Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 40 and older, long-term care facility residents, health care workers in close contact with patients, those working in congregate living facilities for youth, first responders, educators and school support staff, individuals with certain high-risk medical conditions, and some veterans are eligible for a vaccine in Indiana.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Indiana

Iowa Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 65 and older, as well as those between ages 16 and 64 with high-risk medical conditions, individuals with disabilities, health care workers, first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, K-12 school teachers and staff, child care staff, and some essential workers are eligible for a vaccine in Iowa.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Iowa

Kansas Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 65 and older, individuals ages 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions, health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, people living in congregate settings and critical workers as defined by the Department of Homeland Security are eligible to receive a vaccine in Kansas.

Next Phase: Gov. Laura Kelly said the state will meet President Joe Biden’s deadline of May 1 to make all adults eligible for a vaccine.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Kansas

Kentucky Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Anyone age 60 or older, individuals age 16 and over with high-risk medical conditions, residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities, and all essential workers, as defined by Phase 1c.

Next Phase: Adults ages 40 and older will be eligible for a vaccine when the state reaches Phase 2. A date has not yet been set.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Kentucky

Louisiana Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 65 and older, those with high-risk medical conditions between ages 16 and 64, and all essential workers, as defined by Phase 1b – Tier 2 are now eligible to receive a vaccine in Louisiana.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Louisiana

Maine Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: People age 60 and older, health care personnel, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, public safety personnel, are eligible to receive a vaccine in Maine.

Next Phase: On April 1, individuals 50 and over will be eligible for a vaccine in Maine. Gov. Janet Mills announced all adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine in the state by May 1, in accordance with Biden’s deadline.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Maine

Maryland Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals age 60 and older, health care workers and other hospital staff, nursing home residents and staff, individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, law enforcement, firefighters and EMS workers, K-12 teachers and education staff, people receiving hospital-based treatment for certain medical conditions, and other workers as defined by Phase 1c.

Next Phase: Gov. Larry Hogan announced that all Marylanders 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine by April 27.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Maryland

Massachusetts Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults age 60 and older, health care workers, first responders, individuals with two or more certain medical conditions, long-term care facility residents and staff, low income and affordable senior housing residents and staff, congregate care setting residents and staff, educators, school staff and childcare workers and certain other eligible workers as defined by the CDC.

Next Phase: Starting April 5, people ages 55 and older and those with one or more certain medical conditions will be eligible for a vaccine. All those 16 and over will be eligible in Massachusetts starting April 19.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Massachusetts

Michigan Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 50 and older, those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions or disabilities and their caregivers, health care workers, long-term care residents and staff, school and childcare staff, corrections staff and detained individuals and other essential workers as defined by Phase 1c.

Next Phase: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced that all adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine by April 5.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan

Minnesota Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 65 and older, individuals 45 and older with one or more underlying medical conditions, individuals ages 16 to 44 with two or more underlying medical conditions, health care personnel, long-term care residents and staff, school staff and some essential front-line workers.

Next Phase: All those 50 and older, as well as those 16 and older with any underlying medical conditions, and all other essential workers will be eligible for a vaccine in the next phases, which are expected sometime between May and June.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Minnesota

Mississippi Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: On March 16, Mississippi became the second state to make all individuals 16 and older eligible for a vaccine.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Mississippi

Missouri Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Long-term care facility residents and staff, patient-facing health care workers, first responders and emergency services, high-risk individuals and critical infrastructure, as defined by Phase 1b Tier 3 are eligible to receive a vaccine in Missouri.

Next Phase: Gov. Mike Parson announced that the state will move to Phase 2 on March 29, which includes eligibility for workers in construction, agriculture and education, as well as homeless individuals and other disproportionately affected groups. Parson also announced that all adults in the state will be eligible for a vaccine starting April 9.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Missouri

Montana Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 60 and older, those 16 and older with certain medical conditions as defined by Phases 1b and 1b+, front-line health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, American Indians and other people of color “who may be at elevated risk for COVID-19 related complications,” according to the state’s vaccine distribution plan, are eligible to receive a vaccine in Montana.

Next Phase: Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte announced March 16 that all Montanans ages 16 and over will be eligible for coronavirus vaccines starting April 1.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Montana

Nebraska Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals ages 50 and over, health care workers, long-term care facility residents, residents of congregate living facilities, first responders, correctional facilities staff, educators, homeless shelter staff and other workers as defined by Phase 1b are eligible for a vaccine in Nebraska.

Next Phase: All adults 16 and older are expected to become eligible for a vaccine by May 1.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Nebraska

Nevada Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 65 and older, those 16 and older with certain preexisting medical conditions, health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, educators and school staff and other front-line and essential workers are eligible for a vaccine in the state.

Next Phase: Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that all individuals 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine starting April 5.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Nevada

New Hampshire Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 50 and older, those with two or more medical conditions that make them high risk and their family caregivers, health care workers and first responders, residents and staff of residential care facilities for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, correctional officers and staff and school and childcare staff are eligible for a vaccine in New Hampshire.

Next Phase: Gov. Chris Sununu announced that all New Hampshire adults will be eligible for a vaccine in a matter of weeks.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in New Hampshire

New Jersey Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 65 and older, those 16 and over with certain high-risk medical conditions, health care workers, first responders, long-term care residents and staff, some educators and school staff and childcare workers, transportation workers and additional public safety workers are eligible for a vaccine in New jersey.

Next Phase: On March 29, eligibility will expand to additional front-line workers such as hospitality, agriculture and clergy, among others.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in New Jersey

New Mexico Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 60 and older, those 16 and older with underlying medical conditions, health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities, workers in congregate setting and other essential workers, as defined by Phase 1c are eligible for a vaccine in New Mexico.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in New Mexico

New York Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 50 and older, people with certain medical conditions, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and in congregate settings, health care personnel, first responders, teachers and childcare workers, public transit workers and other essential workers as defined by Phases 1a and 1b are eligible for a vaccine in New York.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in New York

North Carolina Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 65 and older, those with certain high-risk medical conditions in accordance with CDC recommendations, residents of some congregate settings, school and childcare workers and front-line essential workers within Group 3 are eligible for a vaccine in North Carolina.

Next Phase: On April 7, essential workers within Group 4 such as those working in the chemical and energy sectors will become eligible.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina

North Dakota Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 65 and older, those ages 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions, as defined by the CDC, health care workers and first responders, long-term care residents and staff, those in other congregate settings, childcare and education workers and other essential workers, defined in Phase 1c.

Next Phase: Starting March 29, all adults over 16 will be eligible for a vaccine in North Dakota, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in North Dakota

Ohio Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced that all individuals 16 and older are eligible for a vaccine as of March 29, but later said that those individuals could begin scheduling vaccinate appointments as they become available earlier.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Ohio

Oklahoma Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 65 and older, adults with comorbidities, long-term care residents and staff, congregate care residents and staff, health care workers and first responders, some teachers and educational staff and some other workers are eligible for a vaccine in Oklahoma.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Oklahoma

Oregon Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 65 and older, health care personnel, long-term care facility residents, K-12 educators and school staff and childcare providers are eligible for a vaccine in Oregon.

Next Phase: On March 29, adults between 45 and 64 with an underlying health condition, those experiencing houselessness, migrant and seasonal farm workers, people currently displaced by wildfires, among others defined in Phase 1b – Group 6 will be eligible for a vaccine in Oregon. All adults will be eligible by May 1, Gov. Kate Brown announced.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon

Pennsylvania Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 65 and older, those ages 16 to 64 with high risk conditions, health care personnel and long-term care facility residents are eligible for a vaccine in Pennsylvania. Philadelphia, however, is conducting its own vaccine distribution plan, where some workers are eligible for a vaccine as well the populations included in the state response.

Next Phase: Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he is confident the state will make all adults eligible for a vaccine by May 1, following President Biden’s directive.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Pennsylvania

Rhode Island Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 60 and older, those 16 and older with underlying medical conditions, hospital employees and other health care workers, residents and staff of some group homes and assisted living facilities and other congregate settings, teachers and school staff and some other workers are eligible for a vaccine in Rhode Island.

Next Phase: Gov. Dan McKee announced that all adults will be eligible for a vaccine in the state by April 19.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Rhode Island

South Carolina Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 55 and over, those with certain high-risk medical conditions or developmental disabilities and some front-line workers, as defined by Phase 1b are eligible for a vaccine in South Carolina.

Next Phase: Starting around April 12, adults 45 and older and some essential workers, as defined by Phase 1c will be eligible for a vaccine in the state.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in South Carolina

South Dakota Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 65 and older, people 16 and over with high-risk medical conditions, health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, emergency medical services, law enforcement, correctional officers, teachers and other school staff and funeral service workers are eligible for a vaccine in South Dakota.

Next Phase: The state expected to enter Phase 2 in May, making all adults eligible for a vaccine.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in South Dakota

Tennessee Vaccine Eligibility

Current Phase: Adults 55 and older, those with high-risk comorbidities and caregivers of children with high-risk comorbidities, health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, first responders and K-12 and childcare staff and some other workers as defined by Phase 2 are eligible for a vaccine in Tennessee.

Next Phase: All Tennessee adults will be eligible for a vaccine by April 5, according to Gov. Bill Lee.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Tennessee

Texas Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals ages 50 and over, those 16 and older with high-risk medical conditions, in accordance with CDC directives, front-line health care workers, residents at long-term care facilities, and some education and childcare personnel are eligible for a vaccine in Texas.

Next Phase: Starting March 29, all adults in Texas will be eligible for a vaccine.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Texas

Utah Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 50 and older, those 16 and older with certain underlying medical conditions, health care workers and first responders, long-term care facility staff and residents, and K-12 teachers and school staff are eligible for a vaccine in Utah.

Next Phase: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox announced that all adults will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 24.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Utah

Vermont Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 65 and older, those 16 and older with high-risk health conditions, health care personnel, residents of long-term care facilities, school staff and childcare workers, some public safety workers, are eligible for a vaccine in Vermont.

Next Phase: On March 25, adults 60 and older will be eligible for a vaccine in the state, followed by those 55 and up starting on March 29.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Vermont

Virginia Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 65 and older, people 16 and older with underlying medical conditions, health care personnel, residents of long-term care facilities, people living in correctional facilities, homeless shelters and migrant labor camps and some essential workers defined in Phase 1c are eligible for a vaccine in Virginia.

Next Phase: Gov. Ralph Northam announced that Virginia will meet Biden’s May 1 timeline for all adults to become eligible.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Virginia

Washington Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Individuals 65 and older, those 16 and older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk for severe illness, people 50 and older who live in a multi-generational household, workers in health care settings, residents or staff of long-term care facilities, some educators and school and childcare staff and some high-risk critical workers in settings such as corrections and public transit, among others as defined by Phase 1b – Tier 2, are eligible for a vaccine in Washington.

Next Phase: The next phase, which includes adults 60 and older, people 16 and older with two or more comorbidities and other critical workers will tentatively begin March 31.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Washington

West Virginia Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Gov. Jim Justice announced that starting March 22, all West Virginians ages 16 and older are eligible for a vaccine in West Virginia.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in West Virginia

Wisconsin Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults ages 65 and older, those 16 and older with certain medical conditions, health care personnel, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and other congregate living facility staff and residents, educators and childcare workers, individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs and some public facing essential workers are eligible to receive a vaccine in Wisconsin.

Next Phase: Wisconsin officials said they will meet Biden’s May 1 timeline for all adults to become eligible.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin

Wyoming Vaccine Eligibility:

Current Phase: Adults 50 years and older, people with certain chronic conditions, health care workers, some front-line workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, individuals who live in group settings, individuals experiencing homelessness and caregivers of people who are medically vulnerable and unable to be vaccinated are eligible for a vaccine in Wyoming.

Next Phase: The next phase will likely open up eligibility to all adults, although details are forthcoming.

More information on COVID-19 vaccines in Wyoming

