CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 8:39 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Vice presidents’ policy projects come with political risks

Prosecutors struggle with consistent story in Jan. 6 cases

GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections

Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul

Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul

Former Trump adviser takes prominent role in voting battle

Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

The eviction moratorium is expiring. What will Biden do?

Pelosi taps DC National Guard head to lead House security

Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

New DoD IG report says telework is helping employees' work and personal lives

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up