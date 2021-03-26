AP Top Political News at 7:45 p.m. EDT

Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks Pelosi taps…

Democrats assail Georgia law, make case for voting overhaul

Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

Pelosi taps DC National Guard head to lead House security

Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

The eviction moratorium is expiring. What will Biden do?

VP to focus on border diplomacy; no immediate plans to visit

Aid groups call on Biden to develop plans to share vaccines

GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump’s long shadow

In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key

Attorney for Georgia lawmaker calls charges ‘overreach’

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.