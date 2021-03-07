AP Top Political News at 9:44 p.m. EST The Associated Press

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops…

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops From vote to virus, misinformation campaign targets Latinos Board to begin search for permanent Capitol Police chief Report: Blinken offers plan to bolster Afghan peace process Biden marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ by signing voting rights order Casting a wide intrusion net: Dozens burned with single hack ‘We can do big things,’ Schumer says as Senate approves aid Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes GOP pushes bills to allow social media ‘censorship’ lawsuits Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.