AP Top Political News at 9:44 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes

US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops

From vote to virus, misinformation campaign targets Latinos

Board to begin search for permanent Capitol Police chief

Report: Blinken offers plan to bolster Afghan peace process

Biden marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ by signing voting rights order

Casting a wide intrusion net: Dozens burned with single hack

‘We can do big things,’ Schumer says as Senate approves aid

Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes

GOP pushes bills to allow social media ‘censorship’ lawsuits

