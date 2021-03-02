AP Top Political News at 10:13 p.m. EST

Budget nominee Tanden withdraws nomination amid opposition Biden’s Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations Biden urges Senate Dems to…

Budget nominee Tanden withdraws nomination amid opposition

Biden’s Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations

Biden urges Senate Dems to rally behind $1.9T virus bill

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

US sanctions Russian officials over nerve-agent attack

Pentagon report cites threat of extremism in military

Senate confirms Raimondo as Biden commerce secretary

FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US

Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian

Myanmar coup crisis grows after years of US neglect

