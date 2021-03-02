CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:13 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

March 2, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Budget nominee Tanden withdraws nomination amid opposition

Biden’s Cabinet half-empty after slow start in confirmations

Biden urges Senate Dems to rally behind $1.9T virus bill

Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

US sanctions Russian officials over nerve-agent attack

Pentagon report cites threat of extremism in military

Senate confirms Raimondo as Biden commerce secretary

FBI chief warns violent ‘domestic terrorism’ growing in US

Fauci presents his personal virus model to Smithsonian

Myanmar coup crisis grows after years of US neglect

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up