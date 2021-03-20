CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 6:36 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border

Biden’s top aides unlikely to qualify for relief payments

Fallout from riot, virus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill

‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit

Biden eyes new goal after US clears 100M shots since Jan. 20

4 men linked to Proud Boys charged in plot to attack Capitol

Sources: Feds have no evidence yet for GA hate crime charge

‘An all-hands moment’: GOP rallies behind voting limits

US businesses near border struggle with boundaries’ closure

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Biden eyeing 2.7% federal pay raise in 2022

TSP fairly stable for March, major improvement from 2020

What's next for DoD collaboration in the cloud

‘It’s going to touch everything.’ Energy Department weaves AI into mission-critical work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up