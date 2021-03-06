AP Top Political News at 9:09 p.m. EST

Biden, Dems prevail as Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill
‘We can do big things,’ Schumer says as Senate approves aid
Highlights of the $1.9T COVID bill nearing final passage
Biden getting 1st shot at making mark on federal judiciary
Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy
Inmate dies in altercation at federal prison in Kentucky
AP-NORC poll: Americans largely back Biden’s virus response
Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol
Biden White House: keeping control of the daily message
Biden signals support to replace war power authority
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.