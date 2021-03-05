AP Top Political News at 11:41 p.m. EST

Fighting Biden virus aid, GOP rekindles Obama-era strategy
AP-NORC poll: Americans largely back Biden’s virus response
Trump State Department aide charged with assault at Capitol
Biden White House: message discipline, no news conference
Biden signals support to replace war power authority
Senate Dems strike jobless aid deal, relief bill OK in sight
Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 still wait for advice
Highlights: What’s changed in the Senate’s virus relief bill
Giuliani probe awaits Garland as he nears AG confirmation
House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.