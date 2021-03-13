AP Top Political News at 10:26 p.m. EST

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California COVID-19 variants in Va. | In-person learning in Md. | DC vaccine update | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 12:00 AM

For Biden, there’s no place like a weekend home in Delaware

Warp-speed spending and other surreal stats of COVID times

FEMA to help manage unaccompanied minors at US-Mexico border

Democrats finding support for Biden in small-city America

Democratic push to revive earmarks divides Republicans

Critics call Sen. Ron Johnson’s insurrection comments racist

Biden played ‘sheriff’ on ’09 aid, now salesman on COVID law

Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits

Rescue aid package may reduce inequality, but for how long?

US resumes aid to Yemen’s rebel north as famine threatens

