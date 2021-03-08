AP Top Political News at 12:52 a.m. EST The Associated Press

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes Jill Biden sees teachable moment in the depths of a pandemic…

With virus aid in sight, Democrats debate filibuster changes Jill Biden sees teachable moment in the depths of a pandemic US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops From vote to virus, misinformation campaign targets Latinos Board to begin search for permanent Capitol Police chief Report: Blinken offers plan to bolster Afghan peace process Biden marks ‘Bloody Sunday’ by signing voting rights order Casting a wide intrusion net: Dozens burned with single hack ‘We can do big things,’ Schumer says as Senate approves aid Sunshine State dims for Dems amid election losses, cash woes Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.