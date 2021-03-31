CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 31, 2021, 12:00 AM

Next slide, please: Inside wonky White House virus briefings

Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions

Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa

Beyond bridges: Biden redefines infrastructure to add people

GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship

Justice Department to review how best to fight hate crimes

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident

Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector

