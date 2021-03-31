AP Top Political News at 12:13 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Next slide, please: Inside wonky White House virus briefings Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions Lawyer: FBI…

Next slide, please: Inside wonky White House virus briefings Ball in their court: Justices take on NCAA restrictions Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa Beyond bridges: Biden redefines infrastructure to add people GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship Justice Department to review how best to fight hate crimes G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90 Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda ‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.