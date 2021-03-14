AP Top Political News at 1:54 p.m. EDT

Democrats bank on relief aid to win back wary working class
Pelosi pledges swift work on major infrastructure package
China, North Korea loom as Blinken, Austin head to Asia
For Biden, there’s no place like a weekend home in Delaware
Warp-speed spending and other surreal stats of COVID times
Immigrant victims of crime hope Congress eases visa hurdles
FEMA to help manage unaccompanied minors at US-Mexico border
Democrats finding support for Biden in small-city America
Democratic push to revive earmarks divides Republicans
Critics call Sen. Ron Johnson’s insurrection comments racist
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.