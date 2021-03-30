CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 10:55 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Next slide, please: Inside wonky White House virus briefings

Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa

Beyond bridges: Biden redefines infrastructure to add people

GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship

G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90

Justice Department to review how best to fight hate crimes

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident

Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector

Biden rolls out diverse first slate of judicial nominees

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

HHS QSMO sees $6B more in grants handled through shared services this year

EPA is the latest agency to roll back Trump's workforce policies

DISA looks to correct past cloud migration mistakes with move to milCloud

COVID vaccine access for feds varies among agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up