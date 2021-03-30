AP Top Political News at 10:55 p.m. EDT

Next slide, please: Inside wonky White House virus briefings
Lawyer: FBI enlisted Proud Boys leader to inform on antifa
Beyond bridges: Biden redefines infrastructure to add people
GOP Rep. Gaetz investigated over sexual relationship
G. Gordon Liddy, Watergate mastermind, dead at 90
Justice Department to review how best to fight hate crimes
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
‘Major’ pain: Biden’s dog involved in 2nd biting incident
Ethics panel affirms Rep. Gohmert fine over metal detector
Biden rolls out diverse first slate of judicial nominees
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.