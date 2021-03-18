CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to alleviate vaccine side effects | Teen 'vaccine hunters' | Latest vaccine numbers | Latest test results in DC region
AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 18, 2021, 12:00 AM

House OKs Dems’ immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers

Becerra confirmed to shepherd Biden’s ambitious health plans

House scuttles GOP attempt to boot Swalwell from intel panel

Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccine goal Friday

US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting under Biden

Agents found no evidence of backdated ballots, report says

Biden meets with UN Security Council members to talk climate

Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada

Burns confirmed as CIA director as US faces diverse threats

Pentagon looks to root out extremists targeting US troops

Second stage of Chinese telecom ban producing unintended consequences

SSA ‘aggressively worked’ to give IRS data to process 30M stimulus payments

VA announces plans to restore collective bargaining and official time

Army changing how sexual harassment is investigated

