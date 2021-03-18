AP Top Political News at 11:31 p.m. EDT

House OKs Dems’ immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers Becerra confirmed to shepherd Biden’s ambitious health plans House scuttles GOP…

House OKs Dems’ immigration bills for Dreamers, farm workers

Becerra confirmed to shepherd Biden’s ambitious health plans

House scuttles GOP attempt to boot Swalwell from intel panel

Biden says US to hit 100 million vaccine goal Friday

US, China spar in first face-to-face meeting under Biden

Agents found no evidence of backdated ballots, report says

Biden meets with UN Security Council members to talk climate

Biden plans to send COVID shots to Mexico, Canada

Burns confirmed as CIA director as US faces diverse threats

Pentagon looks to root out extremists targeting US troops

