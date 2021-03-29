AP Top Political News at 11:23 p.m. EDT

Biden wants infrastructure package approved over summer
Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up
Swiss banker to Venezuelan kleptocrats becomes star witness
Biden boosts offshore wind energy, wants to power 10M homes
Ban on renter evictions during COVID-19 pandemic is extended
Capitol riot suspect wore ‘I Was There’ shirt when arrested
AP sources: SolarWinds hack got emails of top DHS officials
US offers $10 million reward for info on Hezbollah operative
US eyes additional UN action on N. Korea after missile tests
Court to hear bid for new defense of Kentucky abortion law
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.