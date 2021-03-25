CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC partners with CVS | Brighter outlook for US | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
AP Top Political News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 12:00 AM

Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges

A first: US Senate confirms transgender doctor for key post

Democrats launch Senate battle for expanded voting rights

Watchdog: Ex-Navy auditor sexually harassed female workers

School survey shows ‘critical gaps’ for in-person learning

Biden readies for 1st news conference, White House tradition

Feds: Oath Keeper coordinated with Proud Boys before riot

High court mulls police power to enter homes without warrant

Capitol riot clouds Democrats’ look at contested Iowa race

Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap

