AP Top Political News at 4:25 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Path from Clinton to Biden takes U-turn on debt, trade, more Court fight against Georgia voting overhaul no sure thing…

Path from Clinton to Biden takes U-turn on debt, trade, more Court fight against Georgia voting overhaul no sure thing Biden economic plan to focus 1st on infrastructure this week White House says it’s working on access to migrant centers US-backed Syrian forces raid camp of IS families, arrest 9 Census data delay scrambles plans for state redistricting Vice presidents’ policy projects come with political risks Former Trump adviser takes prominent role in voting battle Prosecutors struggle with consistent story in Jan. 6 cases GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.