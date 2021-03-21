AP Top Political News at 8:22 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

AP sources: Iran threatens US Army post and top general Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda In…

AP sources: Iran threatens US Army post and top general Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of ‘responsible end’ to war US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border North Korean man extradited to US in sanctions case Charles Lewis, former DC chief at AP and Hearst, has died Biden’s top aides unlikely to qualify for relief payments Fallout from riot, virus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill ‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.