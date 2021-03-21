CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
AP Top Political News at 8:22 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 12:00 AM

AP sources: Iran threatens US Army post and top general

Biden aims to prevent border crossings from swamping agenda

In Kabul, Pentagon chief speaks of ‘responsible end’ to war

US ties with Russia, China sink as Biden toes tough lines

Biden is on his heels amid a migrant surge at Mexico border

North Korean man extradited to US in sanctions case

Charles Lewis, former DC chief at AP and Hearst, has died

Biden’s top aides unlikely to qualify for relief payments

Fallout from riot, virus leaves toxic mood on Capitol Hill

‘Speak out:’ Biden, Harris decry racism during Atlanta visit

