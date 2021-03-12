American Airlines says no furloughs this spring after latest stimulus package

American Airlines leadership had a message Wednesday for employees who received notices of potential furloughs slated to begin this spring:…

American Airlines leadership had a message Wednesday for employees who received notices of potential furloughs slated to begin this spring: “those are happily canceled — you can tear them up!”

Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom wrote a letter to the carrier’s employees as the latest stimulus bill was passed by Congress and sent to President Joe Biden’s desk. Biden signed the bill Thursday. Like previous iterations of the bill, Payroll Support Program grants are included for airlines to keep employees on staff through Sept. 30.

“There aren’t going to be any furloughs at American Airlines in April and with vaccinations on the rise, hopefully never again,” Parker said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday.

The news comes more than a month after Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL) said up to 13,000 employees could be furloughed this spring as federal financial aid was set to expire. American is the largest carrier at Reagan National…