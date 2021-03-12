CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » American Airlines says no…

American Airlines says no furloughs this spring after latest stimulus package

Washington Business Journal

March 12, 2021, 12:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American Airlines leadership had a message Wednesday for employees who received notices of potential furloughs slated to begin this spring: “those are happily canceled — you can tear them up!”

Chairman and CEO Doug Parker and President Robert Isom wrote a letter to the carrier’s employees as the latest stimulus bill was passed by Congress and sent to President Joe Biden’s desk. Biden signed the bill Thursday. Like previous iterations of the bill, Payroll Support Program grants are included for airlines to keep employees on staff through Sept. 30.

“There aren’t going to be any furloughs at American Airlines in April and with vaccinations on the rise, hopefully never again,” Parker said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday.

The news comes more than a month after Fort Worth, Texas-based American Airlines Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAL) said up to 13,000 employees could be furloughed this spring as federal financial aid was set to expire. American is the largest carrier at Reagan National…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

business

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Congress secures more paid leave for federal employees in new COVID-19 relief law

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up