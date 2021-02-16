What Is the Pritikin Diet?

For decades, doctors have subscribed to the belief that changing the way we eat and how much we move could…

For decades, doctors have subscribed to the belief that changing the way we eat and how much we move could improve overall health. But it wasn’t always that way.

As recently as the 1970s, the medical establishment would often tell people with heart disease to take it easy and stop exercising to reduce the risk of heart attack, and that there was little that could be done to lower cholesterol levels. Medications that reduced these levels would only come along in the late 1980s.

But some researchers believed that diet and lifestyle had to have an impact on health, and Nathan Pritikin, an engineer-turned-nutritionist, thought there must be a connection between what we eat and how we feel.

An inventor who had a passion for nutrition and fitness, Pritikin believed that diet and lifestyle changes could yield better results in slowing and preventing heart disease than surgery and medications.

In search of improved health after his own brush with heart disease, Pritikin pioneered a low-fat approach to food that, though initially considered controversial, would go on to influence many cardiac intervention programs around the country.

Reducing Fat for Heart Health

We now know that Pritikin was correct in that diet and lifestyle do play a big role in heart health and overall wellness. The Pritikin diet he developed is still used by many people with heart disease and those rehabbing from a cardiac event. It’s grounded in what eventually became the prevailing nutritional idea of the late 20th century that reducing fat in the diet would reduce risk of heart disease, lower cholesterol levels and improve overall health.

As such, “it’s a very low-fat, high-carbohydrate, high-fiber diet focusing on whole foods,” says Lori Chong, a registered dietitian with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

The diet aims for a macronutrient breakdown of:

— 75% to 80% carbohydrate.

— 10% to 15% protein.

— Less than 10% fat.

The diet emphasizes inclusion of whole foods and the avoidance of processed foods and added sugars. There are restrictions surrounding certain foods and food groups, which are color-coded into three groups.

Go foods are green and include:

— Fruits.

— Vegetables.

— Whole grains, including whole wheat bread, brown rice, whole-wheat pasta and oatmeal.

— Starchy vegetables such as potatoes, corn and yams.

— Legumes, including beans, peas and lentils.

— Lean calcium-rich foods, such as nonfat dairy milk, nonfat yogurt and fortified soy milk.

— Fish, which are a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids.

— Lean sources of protein that are low in saturated fat such as skinless white poultry, lean red meat such as bison and venison and plant-based proteins such as legumes, tofu and edamame.

Caution foods are orange and should be using sparingly:

“Less is better,” reports the Pritikin Longevity Center + Spa, a health resort founded by Nathan Pritikin in 1975 that’s now based in Miami.

These “caution” foods include:

— Oils.

— Refined sweeteners including sugar, corn syrup and honey.

— Salt.

— Refined grains including white bread, white pasta and white rice.

These caution foods have been “proven to increase the risk of obesity and/or multiple health concerns,” the Center reports. These health concerns include:

— High blood cholesterol.

— High blood sugar.

— Heart disease.

— Diabetes.

— Hypertension.

— Some cancers.

Stop foods are red and include non-optimal foods that shouldn’t be consumed:

— Saturated-fat-rich foods such as butter and tropical oils such as coconut and palm oil, fatty meats and whole-fat dairy foods like cheese and cream.

— Organ meats.

— Processed meats such as hot dogs, bacon and bologna.

— Partially hydrogenated vegetable oils.

— Cholesterol-rich foods like egg yolks.

These foods are singled out because they have been proven to “substantially increase” the risk of obesity and the same list of health concerns, listed above, the Pritikin Center reports.

“Nuts are not specifically mentioned either as something to include or avoid,” Chong says, “however it would be difficult to include nuts or seeds in the diet and keep fat intake below 10%.”

Cost

In terms of cost, it shouldn’t be outrageous, given that the diet emphasizes whole foods and whole grains, which are often some of the least expensive food items in the store. Fresh produce and lean meats can be a bit more expensive than processed foods, so you may see an increase there if you’re switching from a diet that’s full of these cheap and nutritionally limited foods. Chong says you can expect to spend about the same to follow the Pritikin diet as you would when following the Mediterranean or DASH diets.

Sustainability

Though the Pritikin diet does have some selling points, nutritional science has evolved, and super low-fat diets have fallen out of favor somewhat in recent years.

Chong says she doesn’t think it’s a “good long-term approach for anyone. However, it’s certainly better than the standard American diet or ‘Western’ diet that’s high in refined carbohydrates, added sugar, inflammatory fats and lacking in fiber, micronutrients and phytonutrients.” So, while it may not be an ideal diet, you certainly could do worse.

Still, Chong says it may be difficult to sustain this diet, given the low levels of fat permitted. The diet “has not been well-studied to clearly define risks, but my concern would be essential fatty acid deficiency.”

Essential fatty acid deficiency occurs when you’re not consuming enough essential fatty acids, also called omega-3 fatty acids. EFAs are essential nutrients that must come from the foods we eat, because the body can’t manufacture them on its own. Your body needs these compounds to support heart and blood vessel function, the lungs, the immune system and the endocrine system, which makes hormones.

The National Institutes of Health’s Office of Dietary Supplements offers guidelines for intake of one essential fatty acid called alpha-linolenic acid or ALA. Your body can convert this omega-3 fatty acid into another compound called eicosatetraenoic acid or EPA and then to docosahexaenoic acid or DHA, but only in small amounts. So you need to get those two omega-3 fatty acids, EPA and DHA, from foods or supplements.

The ODS recommends that you consume the following amounts of ALA daily:

— Men over age 18: 1.6 grams.

— Women aged 18 and over: 1.1 grams.

Foods high in omega-3 fatty acids include:

— Fish, especially cold-water fatty fish, such a salmon, mackerel and herring. The Pritikin diet encourages consumption of these foods.

— Nuts and seeds. The Pritikin diet is silent about whether these foods are permitted, but their high fat content would likely put them out of reach to keep under that 10% fat threshold.

— Plant oils, such as soybean, canola and flaxseed oils. Oils are limited on the diet.

— Fortified foods such as eggs, yogurt, juices, milk and soy beverages. Egg yolks and processed foods are not permitted on the diet.

If you’re not getting enough omega-3s, you may develop skin symptoms including rough, scaly skin and a red, swollen itchy rash. This deficiency is very rare in the U.S., the ODS reports.

Chong’s concern is that to keep the overall fat content low enough to conform with the diet, you may not get enough of the good fats that provide necessary omega-3s. She notes that adding more nuts, seeds and other heart-healthy fats could turn the Pritikin diet from a fairly good diet to a best diet. “If more fat were allowed from nuts, seeds and olive oil, then the Pritikin Diet would be similar to the Mediterranean Diet,” Chong says.

The Mediterranean diet consistently ranks No. 1 on U.S. News’ annual ranking of Best Diets. The Pritikin diet shares some similarities with that diet, which is near-universally endorsed by dietitians.

