The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop in 2021

Presidents Day gives many Americans a day off work. And retailers know that gives them a long weekend to shop.…

Presidents Day gives many Americans a day off work. And retailers know that gives them a long weekend to shop. That means plenty of sales.

What defines Presidents Day sales are discounts on home items, including big-ticket items like mattresses, furniture and appliances. However, plenty of small home decor items, tech and clothing will be on sale, too. Because Presidents Day falls on Feb. 15 this year, expect lots of discounts on leftover Valentine’s Day gift sets and jewelry.

These are the best sales to shop this Presidents Day weekend, whether you need to upgrade your mattress, your fridge or your laptop.

— Allswell Home.

— Ashley HomeStore.

— Bed Bath & Beyond.

— Best Buy.

— Brooklyn Bedding.

— Dell.

— Home Depot.

— HP.

— Lenovo.

— Kohl’s.

— Mattress Firm.

— Nest Bedding.

— Overstock.

— Ring.

— Sealy.

— Stearns & Foster.

— Tempur-Pedic.

— Wayfair.

[Read: The Best Days to Shop in 2020.]

Allswell Home

The home goods retailer is holding its Presidents Day sale through Feb. 15. Use promo code PREZ21 at checkout to get 15% off mattresses and 20% off everything else, including bedding and decor.

Ashley HomeStore

The Presidents Day sale runs through the long weekend and features dining sets for up to 55% off, playroom furniture for up to 40% off and beds starting at $229.99.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Home goods for the kitchen, bedroom and bathroom are up to 20% off through the long weekend. The Presidents Day sale also offers $60 off cookware, $30 off select blenders and $20 off select juicers. Shoppers can also get free Bed Bath & Beyond gift cards ($10 to $20) when they purchase products from select brands.

Best Buy

The Presidents Day appliance sale offers savings on refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, washers, dryers and more. The biggest discounts (more than $1,000 off) are reserved for those who purchase multiple appliances, but shoppers will also easily find a couple hundred dollars off single appliances.

Meanwhile, Ring home security products are up to 20% off, and Facebook Portal devices are up to $50 off.

Brooklyn Bedding

Through Feb. 15, get 25% off across the entire site. Military and first responders get 30% off.

Dell

Deals run through Feb. 17, with different doorbusters dropping each day on Presidents Day weekend. To find the latest doorbusters, check Dell’s site on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14 at 11 a.m. EST, and on Feb. 15 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST. Highlights include $400 off the new Dell XPS 13 and $730 off the Alienware m15 R3 Gaming Laptop.

[Read: Best Valentine’s Day Sales and Deals for 2021]

Home Depot

The Home Depot Presidents Day sale runs through Feb. 17. Highlights include up to 40% off mattress toppers, up to 35% off mattresses, up to 30% off furniture and up to 20% off small kitchen appliances.

HP

Presidents Day deals on laptops, desktops, 2-in-1s and more run through Feb. 17. Discounts are up to 45% off. Highlights include $250 off the HP Omen laptop (15t-ek000) and $485 off the HP ProBook x360 11 G6 EE Notebook PC.

Lenovo

Presidents Day deals will be available through Feb. 23. Some of the best deals include at least 40% off all ThinkPad X, T and P series laptops; ThinkBooks; ThinkCentre desktops; and ThinkStation workstations. Check back daily at 9 a.m. for new doorbusters.

Kohl’s

Promo code TAKE15 gets you 15% off at checkout through Monday. While some brands and items are excluded from this offer, it applies to a wide variety of clothing, jewelry and home goods. Kohl’s may announce more Presidents Day deals in real time over the weekend, so be sure to check its site for the latest.

Mattress Firm

The Presidents Day sale runs through March 2 and features a slew of discounts and promos that can get you up to $500 off. Deals include king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen, a free adjustable base when you spend at least $699 on a queen mattress or at least $999 on a king and 50% off select products from Sealy and Sleepy’s. Check Mattress Firm’s site for more real-time deals during the weekend.

Nest Bedding

The mattress and bedding retailer is offering 20% off across the entire site when you use promo code PREzzzDay at checkout. That code is good through the end of the month.

Overstock

The Overstock Presidents Day Blowout sale runs until Feb. 18 and offers up to 70% off various categories. You can shop patio furniture as low as $99 and rugs as low as $49.

Ring

Smart security items and bundles are up to $50 off through Feb. 15. The exact discount varies widely, depending on what you buy, and the biggest savings are reserved for those who buy multiple-item kits.

Sealy

Save up to $400 when you buy select adjustable mattress sets. The sale includes $200 off Hybrid Premium mattresses and Ergo Smart Bases, which allow you to track your sleep.

[READ: 10 Best Online Outlet Stores That Save You Money.]

Stearns & Foster

Select adjustable mattresses are up to $800 off through Feb. 22. The sale features Lux Estate Hybrid mattresses and Reserve mattresses for $600 off.

Tempur-Pedic

Through Feb. 22, save up to $500 when you buy select mattresses. For example, LuxeAdapt, ProBreeze and LuxeBreeze mattresses will be $300 off.

Wayfair

The Presidents Day clearance sale offers up to 70% off home goods through Monday. Rugs are up to 70% off, outdoor furniture is up to 65% off, and bedroom furniture is up to 60% off. Shoppers will also find deals on mattresses, with discounts varying by brand.

Companies and products mentioned in this article may be promoted on www.offers.com.

More from U.S. News

25 Ways to Fix Your Finances Fast

The Best Days to Shop for Everything

Amazon Alternatives for Online Shoppers

The Best Presidents Day Sales to Shop in 2021 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/11/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.