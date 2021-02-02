The Best Places for Singles to Live in 2020-2021

Where will you be able to enjoy single life most? Whether you’re single and loving it or on the hunt…

Where will you be able to enjoy single life most?

Whether you’re single and loving it or on the hunt for a future spouse, some cities seem better than others to find plenty of other single friends, a big enough dating pool and a cost of living that won’t force you to live with 12 roommates. To help you find the right metro area to enjoy the single life, we examined which of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. have a significant population of unmarried residents over age 15, based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey that used that age as the cut-off point for singles. The single life isn’t just about having other singles nearby, so we also factored in details that contribute to the overall Best Places to Live ranking and can make living single easier — namely affordability, desirability and population growth due to net migration. Read on for the best places for singles to live.

25. Nashville, Tennessee

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 17

Metro Population: 1,864,138

Share of Population Unmarried: 48%

Median Home Price: $263,625

Average Annual Salary: $48,370

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 5.55%

Even if they’re not pursuing a country music career, single people moving to Nashville will enjoy a relatively low cost of living, strong job market and many nightlife and live music options throughout the area. The cost of living in Nashville, including rent, mortgage payments, property taxes and utilities, requires 22.3% of the area’s median annual household income. The share of the population over 15 that’s unmarried is a little under half, at 48%.

24. Denver

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 2

Metro Population: 2,850,221

Share of Population Unmarried: 49.2%

Median Home Price: $401,542

Average Annual Salary: $59,440

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 4.41%

In Denver, which ranks No. 2 on the Best Places to Live in the U.S. in 2020-2021 list, the population of unmarried residents over the age of 15 is 49.2%. Denver continues to steadily grow in population due to net migration, and its cost of living, while rising, is still inexpensive compared to the likes of San Jose, California, and New York City. The median home price, at $401,542, is well above the national median of $232,933.

23. Kalamazoo, Michigan

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 46

Metro Population: 336,845

Share of Population Unmarried: 54.7%

Median Home Price: $154,142

Average Annual Salary: $47,060

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 0.93%

If you’re looking for a smaller metro area with more than a fair share of single residents, Kalamazoo may be the right choice for you. The metro population of Kalamazoo is 336,845, and it remains small, with net migration leading to a population increase of less than 1% between 2014 and 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The share of the population over 15 that is unmarried is high at 54.7%.

22. Melbourne, Florida

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 28

Metro Population: 576,808

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.2%

Median Home Price: $207,417

Average Annual Salary: $48,940

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 7.89%

If you feel inclined to make the move to Melbourne, you’re certainly not the only one who will be new to town. Between 2014 and 2018, Melbourne’s population increased by 7.89% due to net migration alone. Of the population over 15 in the metro area, 51.2% is unmarried. If you work in aerospace and engineering, Melbourne could be a perfect fit, as the metro area is also home to Cape Canaveral and the John F. Kennedy Space Center.

21. Port St. Lucie, Florida

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 73

Metro Population: 463,172

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.6%

Median Home Price: $221,758

Average Annual Salary: $44,070

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 8.74%

This Florida metro area located along the east coast of Florida has 51.6% of the marriageable population living single. Port St. Lucie ranks 28th out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for desirability, based on a SurveyMonkey survey of 3,000 U.S. residents asking where they would want to live, given the choice. The median home price in the area is $221,758.

20. Daytona Beach, Florida

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 74

Metro Population: 634,773

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.5%

Median Home Price: $201,817

Average Annual Salary: $39,790

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 9.1%

With a very slight majority of the population over 15 that’s single (50.5%), Daytona Beach is a popular destination for anyone looking to move to a new metro area. Between 2014 and 2018, Daytona Beach’s population grew by 9.1% due to net migration alone, making it the sixth-fastest growing place out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. And many who aren’t moving here would still like to, as Daytona Beach also ranks 14th for desirability.

19. San Antonio

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 41

Metro Population: 2,426,204

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.7%

Median Home Price: $212,992

Average Annual Salary: $46,650

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 5.34%

Unmarried residents in San Antonio make up 51.7% of the area’s population over age 15. While the median home price is just $212,992 and below the national median of $232,933, the cost of living is higher than many other places on the list, requiring 23.34% of the median annual household income. Between 2014 and 2018, the metro area’s population grew by 5.34% due to net migration, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

18. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 26

Metro Population: 447,775

Share of Population Unmarried: 45.2%

Median Home Price: $184,675

Average Annual Salary: $36,950

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 14.27%

While only 45.2% of Myrtle Beach’s over-15 population is single, its high scores in population growth and desirability still make it a great place to live if you’re single. Myrtle Beach ranks fifth out of the 150 metro areas on the list for desirability, and it’s the fastest-growing metro area on the list, so your pool of eligible singles for dating and friends is sure to grow. Prepare to pay more to live here, however: Myrtle Beach residents spend 25.07% of the median household income on housing costs.

17. Ann Arbor, Michigan

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 12

Metro Population: 365,961

Share of Population Unmarried: 55.1%

Median Home Price: $263,225

Average Annual Salary: $55,130

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 1.62%

Ranking No. 12 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Ann Arbor doesn’t score as highly for desirability as some of the beach destinations on this list, but its share of single people is high. The share of the metro population over 15 that is unmarried is 55.1%. Residents in the area spend 22.56% of the median annual household income on housing costs.

16. Pensacola, Florida

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 37

Metro Population: 481,964

Share of Population Unmarried: 51.6%

Median Home Price: $186,467

Average Annual Salary: $42,490

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 4.26%

If you move to Pensacola, you can enjoy a large pool of single friends and potential dates, as 51.6% of the population over age 15 is unmarried. The Florida panhandle metro area also benefits from a strong reputation for its beach-town atmosphere, low pre-pandemic unemployment rate at just 3.1% and steady population growth due to net migration. The median home price is more attainable than many other metro areas on the list at $186,467.

15. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 132

Metro Population: 829,642

Share of Population Unmarried: 56.2%

Median Home Price: $184,692

Average Annual Salary: $45,200

Net Migration, 2014-2018: -0.33%

While Baton Rouge isn’t experiencing growth in population based on the number of people moving into and out of the area — the population actually shrank by 0.33% between 2014 and 2018 due to net migration — the majority of residents in the area are unmarried. More than 56% of the population over the age of 15 is single. Plus, Baton Rouge area residents spend just 21.15% of the median annual household income on housing costs.

14. Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 11

Metro Population: 1,861,123

Share of Population Unmarried: 49.8%

Median Home Price: $259,429

Average Annual Salary: $54,789

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 5.44%

Taking the No. 11 spot in the overall Best Places to Live ranking, Raleigh and Durham attracts many new residents for its strong job market, relatively low cost of living and overall well-being, which is based on the Gallup National Health and Well-Being Index that asks residents about their sense of security, community pride and overall health, among other details. Raleigh and Durham residents spend just 21.28% of the median household income on housing.

13. Savannah, Georgia

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 89

Metro Population: 381,623

Share of Population Unmarried: 54.3%

Median Home Price: $203,442

Average Annual Salary: $44,480

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 3.93%

Savannah sees steady population growth due to net migration: Between 2014 and 2018, the area’s population increased by 3.93%. Savannah also ranks 45th for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. If you’re eyeing Savannah as a spot to live unattached to a spouse, you’ll find plenty of people in the same boat. More than 54% of the metro area’s over-15 population is single.

12. Springfield, Massachusetts

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 98

Metro Population: 630,275

Share of Population Unmarried: 58.6%

Median Home Price: $210,708

Average Annual Salary: $52,540

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 0.07%

Single people make up a large majority of the over-15 population in Springfield, at 58.6%. However, the trade-off is that you’re likely to find yourself spending more of your income on housing. The cost of living requires 24.99% of the area’s median household income. Looking at net migration, the area’s population remained fairly steady between 2014 and 2018, growing by just 0.07% due to net migration. The average annual salary is $52,540, slightly above the national average of $51,960.

11. Augusta, Georgia

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 91

Metro Population: 594,300

Share of Population Unmarried: 55.6%

Median Home Price: $151,550

Average Annual Salary: $44,980

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 2%

Life in Georgia’s capital is fairly single-friendly, as 55.6% of the metro area’s population over the age of 15 is single. While the average annual salary, at $44,980, is below the national average of $51,960, the cost of living is still fairly low. Augusta residents spend 22.46% of the area’s median annual household income on housing expenses. Between 2014 and 2018, Augusta’s population grew by 2% due to net migration.

10. Portland, Oregon

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 9

Metro Population: 2,417,931

Share of Population Unmarried: 50%

Median Home Price: $390,350

Average Annual Salary: $56,160

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 4.22%

With a population of residents over age 15 that’s perfectly split between married and single, Portland is a popular destination for people moving alone or with a family. Portland ranks fourth for desirability out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. and enjoys steady population growth, having grown by 4.22% between 2014 and 2018 due to net migration.

9. Orlando, Florida

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 48

Metro Population: 2,450,261

Share of Population Unmarried: 52.8%

Median Home Price: $245,483

Average Annual Salary: $44,930

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 7.69%

Whether you aim to be close to popular vacation destinations like Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando or prefer the area for other reasons, you’ll also enjoy a large pool of fellow single residents in this Florida metro area. Orlando is the 12th-fastest growing metro area out of the 150 places on the list, and 52.8% of the population is unmarried.

8. Eugene, Oregon

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 76

Metro Population: 368,882

Share of Population Unmarried: 54.6%

Median Home Price: $295,508

Average Annual Salary: $47,320

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 6.38%

Eugene is seeing rapid growth due to people moving into the area — the metro population increased by 6.38% due to net migration between 2014 and 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The share of the over-15 population that is unmarried is also high at 54.6%. Eugene also ranks 21st out of the 150 most populous metro areas in the U.S. for desirability.

7. Tampa, Florida

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 36

Metro Population: 3,030,047

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.1%

Median Home Price: $214,258

Average Annual Salary: $47,750

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 7.07%

Tampa is known as a popular destination for vacationers, but it’s also a solid place to call home. Single residents make up 53.1% of the over-15 population, and more people keep moving to the area. The population is now more than 3 million people, and net migration between 2014 and 2018 increased the population by more than 7%. Expect to pay more to live here, however, as the cost of living requires 25.19% of the median household income.

6. Las Vegas

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 87

Metro Population: 2,141,574

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.8%

Median Home Price: $276,133

Average Annual Salary: $45,600

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 6.4%

Las Vegas is growing quickly, with a population increase of 6.4% between 2014 and 2018 due to net migration. Part of Sin City’s appeal is certainly its reputation as a destination for people who love its world-renowned nightlife, which is likely a reason that 53.8% of the over-15 population is unmarried. The trade-off, of course, is a higher cost of living, as household expenses require 25.49% of the median annual household income.

5. Austin, Texas

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 3

Metro Population: 2,058,351

Share of Population Unmarried: 50.8%

Median Home Price: $313,308

Average Annual Salary: $53,810

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 8.17%

Ranking No. 3 on the overall Best Places to Live list, Austin takes the No. 5 spot for singles in the U.S. With a strong job market thanks to an influx of tech companies relocating from pricier metro areas like San Jose, San Francisco and New York, Austin has grown in population by 8.17% over a five-year period due to net migration alone. Attracting many young professionals, the marital status of most residents is single, with 50.8% of the population over 15 unmarried.

4. Charlotte, North Carolina

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 6

Metro Population: 2,473,125

Share of Population Unmarried: 49.3%

Median Home Price: $231,233

Average Annual Salary: $51,000

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 5.83%

The Charlotte metro area has a slim minority of unmarried residents over the age of 15, at 49.3%. Single and married residents alike benefit from the low cost of living in the area, which requires just 21.44% of the median annual household income. As a result, people are flocking to the area and choosing to stay put. Charlotte’s population grew by 5.83% due to net migration from 2014 to 2018, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

3. Boulder, Colorado

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 1

Metro Population: 321,030

Share of Population Unmarried: 53.1%

Median Home Price: $524,417

Average Annual Salary: $64,690

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 3.15%

Ranking No. 3 on this list, Boulder is also No. 1 in the overall Best Places to Live ranking for 2020-2021. The population of over-15 residents in the metro area is made up of 53.1% unmarried individuals, and the high average annual salary of $64,690 can be an additional attractor for many single people looking to relocate. However, it’s important to prepare for a higher cost of living, and the median home price for the metro area is over $500,000.

2. Tallahassee, Florida

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 114

Metro Population: 380,101

Share of Population Unmarried: 61.1%

Median Home Price: $178,308

Average Annual Salary: $45,340

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 1.32%

Tallahassee may not offer direct access to the beach, but it’s a short drive to get to the Gulf Coast from this Panhandle metro area, and you get the benefit of being surrounded by fellow single people where you live. The Tallahassee metro area’s over-15 population is 61.1% unmarried. With a lower median annual household income, however, prepare to pay a larger share of your income for housing: Tallahassee area residents spend 25.45% of their median household income on housing expenses.

1. Lakeland, Florida

Best Places 2020-2021 Rank: 61

Metro Population: 668,671

Share of Population Unmarried: 54.9%

Median Home Price: $181,533

Average Annual Salary: $42,090

Net Migration, 2014-2018: 8.91%

As the No. 1 place for singles to live in the U.S., Lakeland offers many of the attractions of living in Florida, but at a slightly lower cost of living. Lakeland may not be located along Florida’s coastline, but its lack of beaches doesn’t keep new residents away. Lakeland’s population grew by 8.91% between 2014 and 2018 due to net migration, making it the seventh-fastest growing metro area out of the 150 places on the list. Of the total population of 668,671, 54.9% is unmarried.

The best places for singles to live in 2020-2021 in the U.S. are:

— Lakeland, Florida.

— Tallahassee, Florida.

— Boulder, Colorado.

— Charlotte, North Carolina.

— Austin, Texas.

— Las Vegas.

— Tampa, Florida.

— Eugene, Oregon.

— Orlando, Florida.

— Portland, Oregon.

— Augusta, Georgia.

— Springfield, Massachusetts.

— Savannah, Georgia.

— Raleigh and Durham, North Carolina.

— Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

— Pensacola, Florida.

— Ann Arbor, Michigan.

— Myrtle Beach, Florida.

— San Antonio.

— Daytona Beach, Florida.

— Port St. Lucie, Florida.

— Melbourne, Florida.

— Kalamazoo, Michigan.

— Denver.

— Nashville, Tennessee.

