The Best Places to Buy Furniture on a Budget

Furnishing your new home or upgrading your current space can be an exciting yet stressful shopping experience. But finding the perfect piece that fits your style, budget and comfort expectations can prove more difficult than you might think. Check out these retailers for affordable options you’ll love.

— Walmart.

— Ikea.

— Wayfair.

— Amazon.

— Home Depot.

— Birch Lane.

— Hayneedle.

— Ashley HomeStore.

— Kohl’s.

— Target.

— World Market.

— Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and OfferUp.

Walmart

The discount superstore offers a number of categories of furniture both online and in stores. You’ll find a wide selection of brands and designs — and likely a piece that fits your budget. Be sure to check the reviews to make sure you’re not overpaying for something that won’t last.

Ikea

Swedish furniture giant Ikea is known for its low prices, easy assembly and meatballs. Whether you get lost in the store’s meandering hallways or head to the website to find exactly what you’re looking for, you’ll find a variety of options in just about every category.

Wayfair

Online retailer Wayfair has continued to grow and attract furniture lovers over the years. From chic designer pieces to everyday basics, there is something for everyone at an affordable price point.

Amazon

While Amazon often beats out the competition on price, options and shipping speed, buying furniture with your Amazon Prime perks might prove to be a little more of a challenge. With many options across categories, an item you love might be easy to find but feature horrendous reviews. Be sure to do your homework before you click “buy.”

Home Depot

Handier shoppers might flock to Home Depot to acquire supplies to build their own furniture. But the hardware superstore has its own selection of brand-name furniture where you might find the perfect addition to your home.

Birch Lane

Looking for traditional pieces that are built to last? Head over to Birch Lane. The Wayfair-owned outlet specializes in timeless home furnishings that won’t break your budget. Whether you’re looking for the perfect bathroom fixtures or a reliable hutch, Birch Lane may have just the thing you need.

Hayneedle

Find stylish pieces at warehouse prices with online retailer Hayneedle. If you’re looking for furniture that makes a statement, look no further than Hayneedle’s chic offerings. From accent rugs to patio furniture, this retailer has something for every place in your home.

Ashley HomeStore

If you’re looking for a more traditional furniture shopping experience, consider Ashley HomeStore. Visit one of their locations or shop online for all your furniture needs.

Kohl’s

While the discount department store doesn’t have the widest furniture selection, Kohl’s home goods can help you upgrade your home decor on a budget. Visit Kohl’s online or in person to check out its selection of home organizers, accent chairs and more.

Target

Find something for everyone’s room by shopping Target’s home collection. Not only will you find home accents such as throw pillows and wall art, you may also find larger yet budget-friendly furniture pieces. While in-store selection may be limited, Target.com offers a wider variety of categories and items.

World Market

Getting used to working from home? Make your home office as comfortable and trendy as you like with pieces from World Market. Find boho chic aesthetics at reasonable prices for kids’ rooms, dining rooms or your home workstation.

Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and OfferUp

For homemakers not looking to spend too much (or anything) on furniture, explore local digital classifieds to find diamonds in the rough. Websites such as Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and OfferUp can be excellent sources for vintage, cheap or even free items. Turn something old and used into a beautiful new piece with a little DIY effort, or find gently used items that people are just trying to get out of their own homes. Always watch for scammers, and use your best judgment when it comes to payment options.

The Best Places to Buy Furniture on a Budget originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 02/23/21: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.