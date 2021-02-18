CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine update for Thursday | Brazil variant detected in Md. | Va. launches call center | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Startup Sunny Day Fund helps you save for life’s unexpected ‘rainy days’

February 18, 2021, 9:45 AM

Sid Pailla was about 10 years old when he and his parents moved from India to the United States, arriving with “negative assets.”  

As the English speaker in the household, he took on a big job for a young kid: helping his parents navigate the financial challenges of their early immigrant lives.  

“What I quickly learned was this almost silly trade-off, of them investing into retirement and retirement savings, while we were trying to figure out if I could even have a bed,” he said. “Things like that would always stick out in my mind.”  

The memory of his parents’ initial financial struggles lingered, even as Pailla went on to earn an undergraduate degree and three additional graduate degrees from the University of Virginia.  

Now, that 10-year-old is the CEO of Sunny Day Fund, a startup that helps workers build near-term savings accounts with support from their employers. The accounts are FDIC-insured up to $250,000, and account owners can contribute and withdraw…

