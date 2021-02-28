CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Golden Globes 2021: mira la lista completa de ganadores y nominados

CNN

February 28, 2021, 11:10 PM

(CNN) — Los Golden Globes se entregaron la noche de este domingo.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados y ganadores.

FOTOS | Globo de Oro 2021: una ceremonia distinta por la pandemia

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Musical o comedia

Don Cheadle – «Black Monday»

Nicholas Hoult – «The Great»

Eugene Levy – «Schitt’s Creek»

Jason Sudekis – «Ted Lasso» GANADOR

Ramy Youssef – «Ramy»

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Musical o comedia

Lily Collins – «Emily in Paris»

Kaley Cuoco – «The Flight Attendant»

Elle Fanning – «The Great»

Jane Levy – «Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist»

Catherine O’Hara – «Schitt’s Creek» GANADORA

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión – Drama

Jason Bateman – «Ozark»

Josh O’Connor – «The Crown» GANADOR

Bob Odenkirk – «Better Call Saul»

Al Pacino – «Hunters»

Matthew Rhys – «Perry Mason»

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión – Drama

Olivia Colman – «The Crown»

Jodie Comer – «Killing Eve»

Emma Corrin – «The Crown» GANADORA

Laura Linney – «Ozark»

Sarah Paulson – «Ratched»

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Bryan Cranston – «Your Honor»

Jeff Daniels – «The Comey Rule»

Hugh Grant – «The Undoing»

Mark Ruffalo – «I Know This Much is True» GANADOR

Ethan Hawke – «The Good Lord Bird»

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Cate Blanchett – «Mrs. America»

Daisy Edgar-Jones – «Normal People»

Shira Haas – «Unorthodox»

Nicole Kidman -» The Undoing»

Anya Taylor-Joy – «The Queen’s Gambit» GANADORA

Mejor serie dramática de televisión

«The Crown» GANADOR

«Lovecraft Country»

«The Mandalorian»

«Ozark»

«Ratched»

Mejor miniserie de televisión o película para televisión

«Gente normal»

«The Queen’s Gambit» GANADOR

«Small Axe»

«The Undoing»

«Unorthodox»

Mejor actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Helena Bonham Carter – «The Crown»

Julia Garner – «Ozark»

Annie Murphy – «Schitt’s Creek»

Cynthia Nixon – «Ratched »

Gillian Anderson – «The Crown» GANADORA

Mejor actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

John Boyega – «Small Axe» GANADOR

Brendan Gleeson – «The Comey Rule»

Daniel Levy – «Schitt’s Creek»

Jim Parsons – «Hollywood»

Donald Sutherland – «The Undoing»

Mejor serie de televisión – Musical o comedia

«Emily in Paris»

«The Flight Attendant»

«Schitt’s Creek» GANADOR

«The Great»

«Ted Lasso»

PELÍCULAS

Mejor Película – Musical o Comedia

«Borat Subsequent Moviefilm» GANADOR

«Hamilton»

«Music»

«Palm Springs»

«The Prom»

Mejor Película – Drama

«The Father»

«Mank»

«Nomadland» GANADOR

«Promising Young Woman»

«The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Mejor película – Idioma extranjero

«Another Round», Dinamarca

«La Llorona» Guatemala / Francia

«The Life Ahead», Italia

«Minari», EE.UU. GANADOR

«Two of Us», Francia / EE. UU.

Mejor guión – Película

Emerald Fennell – «Promising Young Woman»

Jack Fincher – «Mank»

Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7» GANADOR

Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton – «The Father»

Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland»

Mejor canción original – Película

«Fight for You» – «Judas and the Black Messiah»

«Hear My Voice» – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

«IO SI (Seen)» – «The Life Ahead» GANADOR

«Speak Now» – «One Night in Miami»

«Tigers & Tweed» – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday»

Mejor actor secundario en una película

Sacha Baron Cohen – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Daniel Kaluuya – «Judas and the Black Messiah» GANADOR

Jared Leto – «The Little Things»

Bill Murray – «On the Rocks»

Leslie Odom, Jr. – «One Night in Miami»

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

Glenn Close – «Hillbilly Elegy»

Olivia Colman – «The Father»

Jodie Foster – «The Mauritanian» GANADORA

Amanda Seyfried – «Mank»

Helena Zengel – «News of the World»

Mejor actor en una película – Musical o comedia

Sacha Baron Cohen – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm» GANADOR

James Corden – «The Prom»

Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»

Dev Patel – «The Personal History of David Copperfield»

Andy Samberg – «Palm Springs»

Mejor película animada

«The Croods: A New Age»

«Onward»

«Over the Moon»

«Soul» GANADOR

«Wolfwalkers»

Mejor actor en una película – Drama

Chadwick Boseman – «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom» GANADOR

Riz Ahmed – «The Sound of Metal»

Anthony Hopkins – «The Father»

Gary Oldman – «Mank»

Tahar Rahim – «The Mauritanian»

Mejor actriz en una película – Drama

Viola Davis – «Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom»

Andra Day – «The United States vs. Billie Holiday» GANADORA

Vanessa Kirby – «Pieces of a Woman»

Frances McDormand – «Nomadland»

Carey Mulligan – «Promising Young Woman»

Mejor actriz en una película – Musical o comedia

Maria Bakalova – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm»

Kate Hudson – «Music»

Michelle Pfeiffer – «French Exit»

Rosamund Pike – «I Care A Lot» GANADORA

Anya Taylor-Joy – «Emma»

Mejor actor en una película – Musical o comedia

Sacha Baron Cohen – «Borat Subsequent Moviefilm» GANADOR

James Corden – «The Prom»

Lin-Manuel Miranda – «Hamilton»

Dev Patel – «The Personal History of David Copperfield»

Andy Samberg – «Palm Springs»

Mejor director – Película

David Fincher – «Mank»

Regina King -«One Night in Miami»

Aaron Sorkin – «The Trial of the Chicago 7»

Chloe Zhao – «Nomadland» GANADOR

Emerald Fennell – «Promising Young Woman»

Mejor música original

«The Midnight Sky»

«Tenet»

«News of the World»

«Mank»

«Soul» GANADOR

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

