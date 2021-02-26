CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House OKs virus relief | Elrich on Md. loosening restrictions | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Associated Press

February 26, 2021, 6:54 PM

Balanced Fund 15476.69 + .78 – .67 + 2.43

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2393.19 + 1.15 – .52 – 3.04

Emerging Markets 457.59 – 2.03 – 5.85 + 3.98

Equity Income Fund 14718.53 – .64 – .85 + 2.80

GNMA 785.91 + .37 – .22 – .28

General Municipal Debt 1486.53 + .09 – 1.32 – .57

Gold Fund 353.27 – 3.49 – 4.40 – 13.76

High Current Yield 2491.76 – .02 – .43 + 1.19

High Yield Municipal 706.36 – 1.44 + .47

International Fund 2307.45 – 1.25 – 3.28 + 1.82

Science and Technology Fund 5125.72 + 1.00 – 5.58 + 6.15

Short Investment Grade 389.35 – .06 – .29 – .01

Short Municipal 192.53 – .02 – .27 – .13

US Government 734.30

-0-

