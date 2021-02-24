Balanced Fund 15643.73 + .79 + .09 + 3.54
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2380.90 – .45 – 1.48 – 3.54
Emerging Markets 472.32 – .81 – 3.70 + 7.33
Equity Income Fund 15130.65 + 1.46 + 1.75 + 5.68
GNMA 786.51 – .03 – .16 – .21
General Municipal Debt 1490.41 – .35 – 1.58 – .31
Gold Fund 381.50 + 1.11 + 1.50 – 6.86
High Current Yield 2502.85 + .13 + .01 + 1.64
High Yield Municipal 709.35 – .37 – 1.50 + .90
International Fund 2378.78 + .39 – .51 + 4.97
Science and Technology Fund 5331.17 + 2.19 – 1.62 + 10.41
Short Investment Grade 390.41 + .02 – .02 + .26
Short Municipal 192.67 – .07 – .31 – .06
US Government 724.89 – .23 – .80 – 2.35
-0-
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.