Balanced Fund 15643.73 + .79 + .09 + 3.54 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2380.90 – .45 – 1.48 – 3.54 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15643.73 + .79 + .09 + 3.54

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2380.90 – .45 – 1.48 – 3.54

Emerging Markets 472.32 – .81 – 3.70 + 7.33

Equity Income Fund 15130.65 + 1.46 + 1.75 + 5.68

GNMA 786.51 – .03 – .16 – .21

General Municipal Debt 1490.41 – .35 – 1.58 – .31

Gold Fund 381.50 + 1.11 + 1.50 – 6.86

High Current Yield 2502.85 + .13 + .01 + 1.64

High Yield Municipal 709.35 – .37 – 1.50 + .90

International Fund 2378.78 + .39 – .51 + 4.97

Science and Technology Fund 5331.17 + 2.19 – 1.62 + 10.41

Short Investment Grade 390.41 + .02 – .02 + .26

Short Municipal 192.67 – .07 – .31 – .06

US Government 724.89 – .23 – .80 – 2.35

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.