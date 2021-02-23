Balanced Fund 15670.54 + 1.00 + .19 + 3.72 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2385.90 – .45 – 1.07 – 3.34 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15670.54 + 1.00 + .19 + 3.72

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2385.90 – .45 – 1.07 – 3.34

Emerging Markets 474.88 – .03 – 3.27 + 7.91

Equity Income Fund 14963.61 + .64 + .75 + 4.51

GNMA 787.06 + .02 + .01 – .14

General Municipal Debt 1495.47 – .29 – 1.44 + .03

Gold Fund 377.84 – 1.53 – 2.26 – 7.76

High Current Yield 2500.46 – .12 + 1.55

High Yield Municipal 710.99 – .39 – 1.44 + 1.13

International Fund 2373.35 + .07 – 1.47 + 4.73

Science and Technology Fund 5210.07 – 1.17 – 4.75 + 7.90

Short Investment Grade 390.37 – .01 + .25

Short Municipal 192.78 – .07 – .29

US Government 726.62 – .01 – .43 – 2.12

-0-

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.