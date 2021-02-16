CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Va. pandemic rent relief program | DC-region test results
The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 7:16 PM

Balanced Fund 15621.26 – .14 + .40 + 3.39

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2407.03 – .71 – 1.00 – 2.48

Emerging Markets 488.97 + .28 + 2.53 + 11.11

Equity Income Fund 14900.75 + .47 + .88 + 4.07

GNMA 786.70 – .14 – .25 – .18

General Municipal Debt 1516.47 – .10 + .22 + 1.43

Gold Fund 386.94 – 1.28 – 2.63 – 5.54

High Current Yield 2505.38 + .12 + .31 + 1.75

High Yield Municipal 721.01 – .06 + .36 + 2.55

International Fund 2415.41 + 1.08 + 2.64 + 6.59

Science and Technology Fund 5474.93 + .12 + 2.68 + 13.39

Short Investment Grade 390.61 + .02 + .04 + .31

Short Municipal 193.25 – .06 + .24

US Government 738.25 + .77 + .56 – .55

