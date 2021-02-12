Balanced Fund 15650.80 + .28 + 1.18 + 3.59 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2419.95 – .58 – .23 – 1.96 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15650.80 + .28 + 1.18 + 3.59

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2419.95 – .58 – .23 – 1.96

Emerging Markets 484.87 – .30 + 2.21 + 10.18

Equity Income Fund 14876.36 + .71 + 1.51 + 3.90

GNMA 788.17 – .01 – .06

General Municipal Debt 1517.91 + .03 + .35 + 1.53

Gold Fund 392.56 + .01 + .43 – 4.16

High Current Yield 2502.30 – .01 + .35 + 1.62

High Yield Municipal 721.48 + .06 + .50 + 2.62

International Fund 2393.70 + .67 + 2.58 + 5.63

Science and Technology Fund 5493.76 + 1.28 + 5.00 + 13.78

Short Investment Grade 389.92 – .18 – .12 + .14

Short Municipal 193.34 + .05 + .29

US Government 732.76 – .28 – .14 – 1.29

