The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 6:40 PM

Balanced Fund 15608.49 + .17 + 1.17 + 3.31

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2430.11 – .34 + .01 – 1.55

Emerging Markets 483.98 + .20 + 2.60 + 9.98

Equity Income Fund 14815.34 + .35 + 1.43 + 3.47

GNMA 787.93 – .09 – .16 – .03

General Municipal Debt 1517.33 + .03 + .36 + 1.49

Gold Fund 393.00 – 1.33 + 2.44 – 4.06

High Current Yield 2502.54 + .02 + .52 + 1.63

High Yield Municipal 721.14 + .09 + .54 + 2.57

International Fund 2381.12 + .71 + 2.68 + 5.07

Science and Technology Fund 5450.95 + 1.87 + 4.96 + 12.89

Short Investment Grade 390.47 – .04 + .04 + .28

Short Municipal 193.30 – .03 + .04 + .26

US Government 734.25 – .22 – .15 – 1.09

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

