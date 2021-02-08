Balanced Fund 15560.99 + .60 + 2.46 + 2.99 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2431.44 + .25 – .34 – 1.49 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15560.99 + .60 + 2.46 + 2.99

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2431.44 + .25 – .34 – 1.49

Emerging Markets 473.65 – .16 + 2.43 + 7.63

Equity Income Fund 14817.31 + 1.11 + 4.03 + 3.49

GNMA 788.49 – .02 – .11 + .05

General Municipal Debt 1513.14 + .03 + .20 + 1.21

Gold Fund 398.70 + 2.00 + .11 – 2.67

High Current Yield 2499.68 + .25 + .99 + 1.51

High Yield Municipal 718.63 + .10 + .42 + 2.22

International Fund 2363.54 + 1.29 + 3.44 + 4.30

Science and Technology Fund 5342.44 + 2.11 + 6.46 + 10.64

Short Investment Grade 390.11 – .08 – .02 + .19

Short Municipal 193.21 – .01 + .01 + .22

US Government 739.68 + .81 + .19 – .36

