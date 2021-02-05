Balanced Fund 15446.24 + .12 + 2.74 + 2.23 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2421.45 – .35 – .64 – 1.90 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15446.24 + .12 + 2.74 + 2.23

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2421.45 – .35 – .64 – 1.90

Emerging Markets 472.89 + .25 + 5.14 + 7.46

Equity Income Fund 14699.35 + .64 + 4.26 + 2.66

GNMA 788.53 – .08 + .05

General Municipal Debt 1512.51 + .04 + .19 + 1.17

Gold Fund 391.69 + 2.09 + 1.08 – 4.38

High Current Yield 2493.01 + .14 + .83 + 1.24

High Yield Municipal 718.06 + .11 + .37 + 2.13

International Fund 2334.08 + .65 + 3.86 + 3.00

Science and Technology Fund 5252.56 + 1.14 + 7.63 + 8.78

Short Investment Grade 390.34 + .07 + .24

Short Municipal 193.19 – .02 + .01 + .21

US Government 739.53 + .57 + .26 – .38

