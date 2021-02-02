Balanced Fund 15314.94 + .84 – .24 + 1.36 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2433.37 – .26 – .58 – 1.41 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 15314.94 + .84 – .24 + 1.36

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2433.37 – .26 – .58 – 1.41

Emerging Markets 464.98 + .56 – .91 + 5.66

Equity Income Fund 14465.38 + 1.56 – .54 + 1.03

GNMA 789.08 – .04 + .11 + .12

General Municipal Debt 1510.04 + .29 + 1.00

Gold Fund 391.40 – 1.72 – .79 – 4.45

High Current Yield 2479.52 + .17 + .01 + .70

High Yield Municipal 715.60 + .34 + 1.79

International Fund 2310.75 + 1.13 – .76 + 1.97

Science and Technology Fund 5134.27 + 2.31 + 1.77 + 6.33

Short Investment Grade 390.29 + .03 + .07 + .23

Short Municipal 193.15 – .02 + .03 + .19

US Government 741.79 + .47 + .43 – .07

