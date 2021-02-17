Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Conor Sheary and Jakub Vrana scored in the second period, and the Washington Capitals stopped a four-game…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Conor Sheary and Jakub Vrana scored in the second period, and the Washington Capitals stopped a four-game slide by topping the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1. Lars Eller also scored for Washington, and Vitek Vanecek stopped 26 shots in his 11th straight start. Pittsburgh won its first five games at home, including three against the Capitals. Zach Aston-Reese set a career high with his third goal in as many games, and Tristan Jarry made 39 saves for the Penguins.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 37 points in an entertaining duel with ex-teammate John Wall, and the Wizards beat the undermanned Houston Rockets 131-119 in Wall’s return to Washington. Wall was traded in December for Russell Westbrook and a future first-round pick. He had season highs of 29 points and 11 assists for the Rockets, who were missing leading scorer Eric Gordon along with Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood and P.J. Tucker. Houston dropped its sixth straight. Westbrook had 16 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds for his sixth triple-double of the season and his first in a Wizards win. It was the 152nd of his career.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Aaron Wiggins had 21 points and matched a season-high with 11 rebounds, leading Maryland to a 64-50 victory over Nebraska in the first of back-to-back games between the teams. Maryland was previously scheduled to host Nebraska on Jan. 16, but the game was postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Cornhusker program. The Terrapins will host the rematch. The game was tied at 44 midway through the second half. Wiggins scored 12 points as the Terrapins closed on a 20-6 run. Teddy Allen scored 18 points and Dalano Banton had 10 for Nebraska (5-13, 1-10).

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Alex Morales recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to carry Wagner to a 61-39 win over Mount St. Mary’s. Mezie Offurum led the Mountaineers with 13 points

