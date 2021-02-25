CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Latest News » Gold, silver down

Gold, silver down

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The March gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,774.40 an ounce, down $22.20.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $27.64 an ounce, down 22 cents.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Actions to implement repealed Trump workforce orders should 'cease immediately,' OPM says

Technology Modernization Fund on track to receive biggest pay day ever

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up