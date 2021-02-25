CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC website woes | Anne Arundel Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
GMU picks development team for its Amazon-inspired Arlington campus expansion

Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline

February 25, 2021, 8:27 PM

George Mason University has picked a team of developers to manage the construction of the Amazon-induced expansion of its Arlington campus.

The university announced late Thursday that it plans to begin exclusive negotiations with a team led by Edgemoor Infrastructure & Real Estate and Harrison Street, dubbed Mason Innovation Partners.

Bethesda-based Edgemoor will serve as the project’s lead developer and investor, while Chicago-based Harrison Street will be a capital partner, according to a news release. The team won out over competing bids from Corporate Office Properties Trust and Wexford Science & Technology, who were also finalists for the project.

“We are thrilled to move to the next stage in this process,” George Mason University President Gregory Washington said in a statement. “Mason Innovation Partners has shown that they share our vision for what this building can be and what it can do for all of Northern Virginia.”

