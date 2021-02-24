Former Under Armour employee alleges company destroyed evidence in wrongful termination lawsuit

Attorneys for a former Under Armour employee allege the sportswear maker and the employee’s one-time boss lost and destroyed evidence…

Attorneys for a former Under Armour employee allege the sportswear maker and the employee’s one-time boss lost and destroyed evidence in a pending wrongful termination lawsuit, including text messages and personnel records.

The records would have helped prove Cynthia D. Pajak’s case, her attorneys allege in court documents. Pajak, a former regional director who spent six years with Under Armour (NYSE: UAA), originally filed a lawsuit in 2019 claiming she was fired in retaliation for reporting inappropriate behavior by her male colleagues and for raising concerns about Under Armour’s male-dominated culture.

Pajak’s attorneys seek to expand the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, to add claims related to the spoiling of evidence. A hearing on the motion to expand the lawsuit is scheduled for March 4.

Larry Rector, one of the attorneys at Steptoe & Johnson PLLC, declined to comment. In court documents, Rector and co-counsel Allison Williams…